New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal, organizers say

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Montreal pro-Palestinian activists say they've set up a new encampment at the Université du Québec à Montréal, as nearby McGill University prepares to go to court to clear the protest camp that has been on its grounds since April 27.

Solidarité pour les droits Humains des Palestiniennes et Palestiniens says in a news release that UQAM is joining the international student movement in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters are demanding their university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose all its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government abolish plans for a diplomatic office in Israel.

They also want McGill to withdraw its request for a court order to clear the encampment on its lower field.

In a judicial application for an injunction dated Friday, McGill framed its request around sanitary concerns and what it described as the "risk of violence and intimidation."

The university will ask a judge on Monday to order the protesters to stop camping on or occupying McGill grounds, and to authorize Montreal police to assist the school in dismantling the encampment if called upon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • McGill University seeks injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment

    McGill University is seeking a court injunction against protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown campus, demanding that they dismantle the camp and refrain from any further occupation."I would like to emphasize that the order, if granted, would not stop our efforts to continue our discussions with members of the McGill community participating in the encampment," said Deep Saini, McGill's president and vice-chancellor, in a statement Friday afternoon."We are committed to doing

  • More rallies held at MIT after protesters arrested, encampment cleared

    Police cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology early Friday, as protesters demanded that the school cut financial and research ties with Israel.

  • 3 men arrested as Edmonton police cleared pro-Palestinian encampment at U of A campus

    Edmonton police arrested three people while clearing a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Alberta campus early Saturday morning.Amid the months-long conflict in the Middle East, more than 100 students, staff and allies set up camp Thursday in support of Gaza and demanded that the university disclose its investments and cut any ties with Israel.Communication with the demonstrators about what was allowed was unsuccessful and "escalating actions put the university community's safety at

  • Springsteen Fans Roast Trump For Bizarre Boast About Size Of New Jersey Crowd

    A spokesperson for the city of Wildwood said Trump spoke to 80,000 to 100,000 people, but video of the event made that hard to believe.

  • Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by two more South Dakota tribes

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec

  • Israel moves deeper into Rafah and fights Hamas militants regrouping in northern Gaza

    The exodus of Palestinians from Gaza’s last refuge accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern city of Rafah. Israel also pounded the territory’s devastated north, where some Hamas militants have regrouped in areas the military said it had cleared months ago. Rafah is considered Hamas' last stronghold.

  • Trump Says He’d Deport ‘Anti-American’ Protesters in Bizarre Rally Speech

    The former president also praised the "late, great" (fictional) serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

  • China’s economy is headed for a ‘dead-end,’ and Beijing won’t do anything to stop it, scholar says

    "Years of erratic and irresponsible policies, excessive Communist Party control and undelivered promises of reform have created a dead-end Chinese economy of weak domestic consumer demand and slowing growth."

  • Barron Trump, 18, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all

    MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve

  • Vance says he was ‘wrong’ in past remarks on Trump

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said Sunday that his past remarks about then-candidate Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election were “wrong.” CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Vance on a tweet that he posted in 2016 when the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump surfaced that stated, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us. When we apologize for this…

  • Kristi Noem now banned from over 90 percent of tribal land in South Dakota after sixth tribe bars entry

    Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations

  • A guilty verdict? Donald Trump and allies are bracing voters for the worst

    At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.

  • The US and the West are facing the blowback of sanctions against Russia, economist says

    The US may have opened a "Pandora's box of unintended consequences" by imposing sanctions on Russia, one economist says.

  • A wargame simulated a 2nd Trump presidency. It concluded NATO would collapse.

    A wargame followed through on Trump's threat of the US quitting NATO and what would happen next.

  • Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel

    Figures in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, were seen filing out of crowds of graduates assembled on the grass in the North Carolina University's football stadium in the video posted on X. Reuters was able to verify the video's date and location. "We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement," said Duke spokesperson Frank Tramble in a statement.

  • Alberta NDP debate marked by agreement, until it came to Nenshi's record

    EDMONTON — The second official Alberta NDP leadership debate saw five candidates eagerly agreeing with each other, until Naheed Nenshi was forced to defend against more attacks on his record as the mayor of Calgary. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who is among the candidates vying for the helm of Rachel Notley's Opposition party, asked why the former mayor signed a letter in 2019 asking the United Conservative Government to sidestep union agreements. The unearthed letter drew

  • Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video

    An aide dubbed the "human printer" is apparently tasked with printing out stacks of articles that will keep the GOP presidential candidate happy The post Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Strapped down, blindfolded, held in diapers: Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians in shadowy detention center

    At a military base that now doubles as a detention center in Israel’s Negev desert, an Israeli working at the facility snapped two photographs of a scene that he says continues to haunt him.

  • Blinken delivers some of the strongest US public criticism of Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered some of the Biden administration’s strongest public criticism yet of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, saying Israeli tactics have meant “a horrible loss of life of innocent civilians” but failed to neutralize Hamas leaders and fighters and could drive a lasting insurgency. In a pair of TV interviews, Blinken underscored that the United States believes Israeli forces should “get out of Gaza,” but also is waiting to see credible plans from Israel for security and governance in the territory after the war. Hamas has reemerged in parts of Gaza, Blinken said, and that “heavy action” by Israeli forces in the southern city of Rafah risks leaving America's closest Mideast ally “holding the bag on an enduring insurgency."

  • Founder of Trump Defense Firm Indicted in Somali Fraud Case

    Jeenah Moon/Getty ImagesThe federal judge overseeing a pregnancy discrimination case against Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign approved a bid by the ex-president and his team to switch to new legal counsel—bringing in a Maryland law firm where a top partner stands accused of bilking millions belonging to the nation of Somalia.Judge Katharine Parker signed off Wednesday on the replacement of the Trump camp’s old representation, LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Kittredge, Carlin & McPartland, with a lawyer