Pro-Palestinian groups camp on U-M Diag, demand university divest from Israel
Students with multiple pro-Palestinian groups pitched tents on the Michigan Diag, and they're calling on university administration to divest investments from Israel.
Columbia University is facing a full-blown crisis heading into Passover as a rabbi linked to the Ivy League school urged Jewish students to stay home and tense confrontations on campus sparked condemnation from the White House and New York officials.
Following a weekend of protests, Columbia University announced classes will be held virtually while police arrested students at Yale University.
What began last week when students at a New York Ivy League school refused to end their protest against Israel’s war with Hamas had turned into a much larger movement by Tuesday as students across the nation set up encampments, occupied buildings and ignored demands to leave. Protests against the war had been bubbling for months but kicked into a higher gear after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia University's upper Manhattan campus were arrested Thursday. Dozens more protesters have been arrested at other campuses since, and many now face charges of trespassing or disorderly conduct.
GOP senators sent a letter to Biden administration officials Tuesday demanding they “restore order” to college campuses amid contentious pro-Palestine protests. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and 26 other Senate Republicans sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland telling them to “restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut…
The arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment activists at Yale University didn’t deter protesters from uniting for another demonstration Tuesday.
Pro-Palestinian students have set up tent encampments at more campuses across the U.S. to protest Israel's incursion into Gaza, after mass arrests at similar demonstrations at a handful of mostly East Coast colleges in recent days. The expanding protests include plans by a coalition of Jewish groups opposing Israel's actions to close the Brooklyn street where U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer resides. Since Friday, hundreds of students and others were arrested at Columbia, Yale, New York University and other schools.
As sprawling pro-Palestinian protests and encampments escalate on university campuses across the United States, administrators respond with more discipline.
Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organizing the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.
Over 100 students at NYU and Columbia have been arrested this past week over pro-Palestinian protest encampments
For the students, it was the ultimate betrayal: Their university had called in the cops to arrest them for what they believed was a righteous protest on campus.
Demonstrators at NYU and Yale are arrested while Columbia cancels in-person classes for safety.
The daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she and others were sprayed with “chemical weapons” while protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at Columbia University. Isra Hirsi, 21, told MSNBC on Monday she believes there is “some hypocrisy” in the way the university is punishing the pro-Palestinian demonstrators, when compared to the treatment of…
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) condemned the “antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus” in a statement Sunday, pointing to a number of examples of what he described as “hate speech” against Jews. “I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus,”…
Pro-Palestinian protests continue to rock major American universities, prompting school officials across the country to take extraordinary steps to confront the growing crisis.
Columbia Business School assistant professor Shai Davidai has courted attention and controversy for his opposition to Pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.
Columbia University will hold classes virtually on Monday amid ongoing unrest and heightened concern for Jewish students’ safety on campus. The school’s president, Minouche Shafik, announced the shift to online learning early Monday and instructed faculty and stuff to work remotely if they can do so. “Our preference is that students who do not live…
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The University of Michigan is informing students of the rules for upcoming graduation ceremonies: Banners and flags are not allowed. Protests are OK but in designated areas away from the cap-and-gown festivities. The University of Southern California canceled a planned speech by the school's Muslim valedictorian. At Columbia University, where 100 students were arrested last week following protests, officials temporarily canceled in-person classes Monday as they work to fi