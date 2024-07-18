Pro-Palestinian MPs join with Labour Left to push Starmer into banning Israel arms sales

Pro-Palestinian MPs have joined with the Labour Left to pressure the Prime Minister over Israel - UNPIXS/UNPIXS

Two new pro-Palestinian MPs have joined forces with more than a dozen Labour backbenchers to demand that Sir Keir Starmer bans arms exports to Israel.

Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, who both ran on pro-Gaza tickets, have backed an attempt by the Labour Left to force the Prime Minister to take a tougher stance on the war in the Middle East with an amendment to the King’s Speech.

A total of 22 MPs, including 14 Labour backbenchers, have put their names to the demands, which also include a call for the UK to immediately recognise Palestine as an independent state. So far, Labour has said it is committed to doing so as part of a “renewed peace process” that results in a “two-state solution”.

It is up to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, to decide whether the amendment is debated and voted upon next week. If it is selected, it could present an early headache for Sir Keir, who has struggled to contain rebellions over the Israel-Gaza conflict in the past.

However, with more than 400 Labour MPs now seated in the Commons, it would need a huge swell in support to put a dent in the party’s majority.

Shockat Adam was elected after running on a pro-Gaza ticket - @ShockatAdam/X

The amendment was tabled by a series of prominent Left-wing Labour MPs, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Zarah Sultana, Apsana Begum and Richard Burgon.

Its signatories included the independents Mr Adam and Mr Khan, who both ousted Labour MPs in areas with high Muslim populations on July 4 as the party suffered a backlash over Sir Keir’s stance on Gaza.

Their success, together with wins for Jeremy Corbyn, who has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause, and two fellow pro-Gaza candidates, meant pro-Palestinian MPs effectively became the sixth largest party in the Commons, on par with Reform UK and the DUP.

Ayoub Khan has joined calls from the Labour Left to end arms exports to Israel - Nick Wilkinson/Birmingham Live/Nick Wilkinson/Birmingham Live

Thursday’s amendment, which was also supported by figures from the SNP, SDLP and Green Party, urged the Government to “support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of all hostages”, to “immediately recognise the state of Palestine”, and to “immediately suspend export licences for arms transfers to Israel”.

There is a legal mechanism in the UK that would require an arms export ban if it was determined that Israel was not showing commitment to international humanitarian law.

Labour is reassessing whether that threshold has been reached. While in opposition, David Lammy, the new Foreign Secretary, called for a suspension of exports that might be used in Rafah, the densely populated southernmost settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Challenged on Labour’s position on Thursday, John Healey, the Defence Secretary, told MPs: “On the question of arms sales to Israel – on the first day in post, the Foreign Secretary commissioned the most up-to-date assessment of the British Government through the established system that we work on the degree to which any of our UK arms export licences may be facilitating a serious risk of a breach of international law.

“He has said clearly he wants this to be a process that is as swift and as transparent as possible and he is looking hard at exactly that.”

In its manifesto, Labour said it was committed to recognising Palestinian statehood “as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution”.