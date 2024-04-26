Pro-Palestinian Protest Returns at Atlanta's Emory Campus After 28 Arrested

Students at Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia, returned to set up an encampment in solidarity with Gaza on Thursday evening, April 25, after police had dispersed demonstrators with gas and arrested 28 people during a morning protest.

Emory’s student newspaper reported that officers with the Atlanta Police Department, Emory Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol used a chemical irritant to oust demonstrators and arrested 28 people, some of whom were reportedly also protesting the city’s controversial “Cop City” training center on Thursday morning.

The university’s philosophy department chair, Noelle McAfee, was among those detained by police, according to a video posted by a reporter with Atlanta News First.

Footage captured by freelance journalist Fiza Pirani shows students erecting tents on the campus’s quad on Thursday evening. Credit: Fiza Pirani via Storyful

