Pro-Palestinian protesters block Paris's Sciences Po

STORY: Dozens of riot police officers were seen keeping guard near the student protesters in the area.

An unidentified masters student who was one of approximately 30 remaining students occupying the campus said the university had agreed to a general assembly to address Palestinian issues and that the threat of suspension had been ruled out.

Students blocked access to the prestigious Sciences Po university over the war in Gaza on Friday, demanding the institution condemn Israel's actions, in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on U.S. campuses.

Renewed clashes between police and students opposed to Israel's war in Gaza broke out on U.S campuses on Thursday (April 25), raising questions about forceful methods being used to shut down protests that have intensified since mass arrests at Columbia University last week.