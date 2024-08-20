Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police at Democrats’ convention — but no repeat of 1968 violence

Protesters clashed with police in Chicago on the opening day of the Democrats’ convention as thousands took to the streets to demand an end to the war in Gaza.

In his speech to the convention, President Joe Biden said the peaceful majority of protesters “have a point” in condemning the war. “A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides,” he said, insisting it was time to “end this war” as his administration leads mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

A few dozen activists broke away from the main protest to tear down a security fence near the site of the convention. Officers put on gas masks as they held them off, making several arrests.

The response was far more restrained than in 1968, when Chicago police staged a brutal assault on protesters opposed to the war in Vietnam at a previous Democratic convention.

Inside the United Center at this year’s nominating rally, pro-Palestinian activists were denied a speaking slot but did win a concession from Democratic bosses who laid on a panel discussion about Israel’s conduct of the war, following large protest votes against Mr Biden in some of the primary elections before he bowed out.

A few minutes after the president began his speech, two people unfurled a protest sign reading “STOP ARMING ISRAEL”. It was quickly wrestled away from them and the lights in that section of the arena were turned off.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said of the breakaway protesters: “When you have people infiltrate a crowd and they want to commit acts of violence, vandalism, we are going to stop them.”