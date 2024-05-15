Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police at Glasgow arms manufacturer

Pro-Palestine campaigners scuffle with police during a protest outside the Thales factory in Govan - Andrew Milligan

Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters after activists shut down an arms manufacturer in Glasgow.

Violence broke out on Wednesday between demonstrators and officers at Thales factory in Govan, who had linked arms to block the entrance to the building.

Dozens of police officers arrived to break the line, unlinking protesters who had set up directly in front of the turnstiles at the site entrance.

Protesters, many of whom were masked and wearing keffiyehs, were loaded into police vehicles and removed from the site.

A police officer attempts to remove a pro-Palestine campaigner - Andrew Milligan

Individuals refusing to move were seen being restrained by officers and wrestled to the floor before being detained.

Thales, a French multinational company, designs and develops technology for the defence industry, including military drones.

Protesters claim parts manufactured on the site have been sold to the Israeli army.

Demonstrators had unfurled banners bearing the messages: “Stop arming Israel!”, “This factory arms genocide” and “Workers for Palestine”.

Police Scotland said in a statement that a number of arrests had been made.

A Thales spokesperson said: “Thales is extremely proud of its role in helping to protect the UK and keep our armed forces safe.

“Regarding exports, Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.

“While those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces.”