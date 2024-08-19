Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Chicago ahead of DNC

STORY: :: Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Chicago

ahead of the Democratic National Convention

:: August 18, 2024

"To show that the Democratic Party needs to change its policy regarding Israel and respect international law and respect human rights."

:: Chicago, Illinois

"Ten months of genocide is ten months too long. It's a bitter shame that we consider ourselves the nation of freedom of the world and the liberators of the world when we're the ones supporting this genocide. It's so sad. Our tax dollars are being used to kill children, women, elderly, men, innocent civilians. Two million displaced people, millions of destroyed homes. Enough is enough."

Dozens of Muslim delegates and their allies, angry at U.S. support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are seeking changes in the Democratic platform and plan to press for an arms embargo this week, putting the party on guard for disruptions to high-profile speeches at its convention.

Calling itself "Delegates Against Genocide," the pro-Palestinian group says it will exercise its freedom of speech rights during main events at the four-day Democratic National Convention convening on Monday to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the Nov. 5 election against Republican former President Donald Trump.