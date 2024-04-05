Arrests at Al Quds Day march after pro-Palestine protesters burn Israeli flag

Demonstrators march through London, during an Al-Quds Day rally organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission in support of Palestinians (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned during a demonstration on Al Quds Day, the Met Police has said.

Another man was arrested for a public order offence after he was heard making a homophobic remark.A number of people who tried to prevent the man’s arrest have also been arrested for obstruction, the Met added.Around 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London as part of the march on Friday.Hundreds marched from the Home Office towards Downing Street, with some carrying signs containing the message, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

Anti-Israel protesters chanted “we are all Palestinian!” to the beating of drums painted with the colours of the Palestinian flag as the march began.

Meanwhile, police officers handed out leaflets telling participants what behaviour could lead to arrest, including defacing property and celebrating terrorism.

The annual rally – organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in support of Palestine – has been criticised in the past after participants flew flags of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and brandished signs with allegedly antisemitic messages.Earlier on Friday the Metropolitan Police warned protesters must not “cross the line into criminality” as new powers to prevent disruptive protests came into force.

Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters have been demonstrating on Parliament Square in response to a pro-Palestinian march.

Participants waved Israeli flags and chanted for the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

One man has been arrested for failing to comply with conditions requiring counter protestors to remain in the designated area provided on Parliament Square.



As shown in this CCTV image, he was spoken to by officers for an extended period and was given numerous opportunities to… pic.twitter.com/JUSYW8EY2t — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 5, 2024

The Met Police said one man was arrested in Parliament Square for failing to comply with conditions requiring counter-protestors to remain in the designated area provided.

The annual Al Quds Day march, which took place on the last Friday of Ramadan, passed by the counter-protest as it moved towards Downing Street.