Pro-Palestinian protesters rally near Met Gala

STORY: Participants held up fliers like ‘End the occupation of Palestine’, ‘Shut down the campuses’, 'End the genocide' and more.

"I think that they need to stop killing babies, all right? Stop dropping bombs on little babies in Palestine, all right? It's out of control that we're funding this genocide," said activist Johnny Grama, 39.

During the seven-month-old war more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military operations in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. The war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 252 others, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.