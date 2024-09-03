Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rally Outside of Columbia During First Day of Classes

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside Columbia University’s gates on Tuesday, September 3, as many students returned for the start of the semester.

Video captured by Eden Yadegar shows protesters picketing outside the university, in the area where the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime told demonstrators to meet.

Two people were arrested during the demonstration, the Associated Press reported. Credit: Eden Yadegar via Storyful

Video Transcript

Og og og og og og og Ja.