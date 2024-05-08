Pro-Palestinian Protesters Target Drone Manufacturer in Leicester

Pro-Palestine protesters sprayed paint on the site of a drone manufacturer in Leicester on Wednesday, May 8.

Footage from the site shows Palestine Action activists climbing on a lorry which they said had been driven into the building on the UAV Tactical Systems site. Palestine Action said activity at the site had been interrupted.

Other activists had smashed a hole in the roof, the group said.

UAV Tactical Systems is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems UK, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer.

The long-standing protest has previously led to arrests at the site.

Leicestershire Police had not commented on the protest at time of writing. Credit: Palestine Action via Storyful

Video Transcript

Right?Yeah.Yeah.And I so love They don't last very long this year, do they?Oh, they don't Yeah, yeah From the river to the sea Palestine will be free From the river to the sea Palestine will be free, please From the sea to the river Oh, well done Free free Palestine, right?Yeah, Yeah.And I show love They don't last very long This shit Do they?Oh, my God!Yeah!Yeah!From the river to the sea Palestine will be free from the river to the sea Palestine will be free, please From the sea to the river Oh, well done.Free, free Palestine.