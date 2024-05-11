Pro-Palestinian protests, alongside celebrations and photos, mark UNC’s graduation day

Hours before commencement ceremonies began at UNC-Chapel Hill, pro-Palestinian protesters established a new encampment at the UNC Bell Tower near Kenan Stadium.

That encampment quickly disappeared, with protesters moving to outside South Building, which houses the chancellor’s office. They splattered red paint on the building’s steps; maintenance workers later arrived to pressure-wash the steps.

Protesters, including two in graduation robes, also chanted behind graduates taking pictures near the Old Well.

Commencement ceremonies were set to begin at 7 p.m., with NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, a two-time graduate of the school, set to deliver the keynote address. The ceremony comes at a tumultuous moment for UNC and other schools across the country, with groups of students spending weeks protesting Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Protesters have called for UNC to disclose any investments tied to Israel in its endowment and then divest from them. They’ve also called on UNC to end study-abroad programs that send students to Israel and “acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

A previous encampment was broken up by UNC and other police from UNC system schools in the early morning hours of April 30. That led to charges for 36 people, with 30 of them cited with trespassing for refusing to leave Polk Place, UNC’s main quad, The News & Observer previously reported.

Some Jewish groups said the timing of the encampments coincided with Passover, a major holiday for Jewish people that celebrates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.

Later that afternoon, there was a clash between pro-Palestinian protesters and university police after protesters brought the American flag down and tried to replace it with a Palestinian flag. Ultimately, interim Chancellor Lee Roberts led UNC police to the chaotic scene and worked to re-hang the U.S. flag.

Unlike schools such as the University of Southern California and Columbia University, UNC chose to press on with commencement despite the protests. The university did adopt a policy limiting bags that could be brought into commencement ceremonies to clear bags or small clutches. Additionally, the school required graduates to present their student identification cards to access the seating area.

This week, the N.C. House of Representatives backed legislation adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. That definition would be used to provide training on antisemitism and to report and track antisemitic incidents, according to the bill.

The IHRA defines antisemitism as a “certain perception” of Jews that can includes rhetorical and physical manifestations of hatred toward Jewish people or their property. Some have criticized the definition, saying it could chill constitutionally protected speech, particularly critiques of the government of Israel.

The bill passed with a near-unanimous 105-4 vote. It will now head to the Senate.