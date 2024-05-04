Pro-Palestinian student protests block entrance to Dublin tourist attraction

Trinity College students have hung Palestinian flags, banners saying 'Trinity funds genocide', and assembled more than 40 tents in front of the building - Laszlo Molnarfi/PA

Students at Trinity College Dublin protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza have set up an encampment that has blocked the entrance to one of Ireland’s top tourist attractions.

It is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations to have swept universities across the US, the UK and France.

Since Friday night, students have used benches to block the entrance to the Book of Kells exhibition, which houses the manuscript book created by Celtic monks in about 800 A.D.

They have also hung Palestinian flags, banners saying “Trinity funds genocide”, and assembled more than 40 tents in front of the building. As with the US college campus protests, students are calling for Trinity to cut financial ties with Israel.

“We have hit Trinity with petitions, open letters, meetings with university officials – and when these went ignored, we escalated,” Laszlo Molnarfi, the Trinity students’ union president, said in a statement to Trinity News.

Writing on social media, he said: “The Book of Kells is now closed indefinitely. No business as usual during a genocide.”

The students have said they intend to remain on campus until their demands are met.

The protest comes after Trinity College’s students’ union said it had been fined 214,000 euros by the university for financial losses incurred because of protests – not exclusively about the war in Gaza – in recent months.

In a post on social media, the college said: “Trinity supports students’ right to protest within the rules of the university”. It added that access to campus was restricted to students, staff and residents with college ID cards only.

In a statement last week, Linda Doyle, the head of the university, said Trinity College was reviewing its investments in a portfolio of companies, and that decisions on whether to work with Israeli institutions rested with individual academics.

The Trinity encampment is the first set up in Ireland, which has long been a champion of Palestinian rights. Its government has pledged to formally recognise Palestine as a state soon.