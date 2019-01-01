Pro Skier Caroline Gleich Proposes to Boyfriend (On Top of a Mountain, Naturally)

This past year, pro skier, mountaineer, and Patagonia spokesmodel Caroline Gleich summited the sixth highest mountain peak in the world—and 71 other peaks over the course of 2018, if you're counting. She also proposed to her boyfriend, fellow skier Rob Lea, on top of a mountain, naturally! Here's to more women proposing—and scaling literal and figurative mountains—in 2019.

On December 31, Gleich took to Instagram to celebrate both her birthday and New Year's Eve with a sentimental post about her momentous year, featuring a sweet snapshot of herself and her love on a snowy mountaintop. "Today is my birthday! Happy New Year’s Eve to all of you. 2018 was unforgettable," Gleich began in her caption. "I summited 72 peaks, near and far, including the 6th highest peak in the world, with 489,704 human-powered vertical feet of uphill (which is equivalent to climbing about 100 flights of stairs a day for the entire year)." This girl is actually our hero.

Gleich continued, "But by far, my favorite moment of the year was proposing to my best friend, @rob.lea, and having him say yes. We have big plans for 2019, and I can’t wait to say 'I do!' I’m also grateful we’re at a time in society where I could ask for Rob’s hand in marriage." Cheers to that!

"To other women who are thinking about popping the question," Gleich advises, "there is nothing wrong with proposing to your man, and for speaking up and asking for what you want. Only the insecure person is emasculated by a woman who speaks up and asks for what she wants. Thank you all for your love and support! I can’t wait to keep sharing mountain adventures in the new year!"

We couldn't agree more with Gleich's sentiment. According to data from Pinterest, the percentage of women considering proposing themselves has even tripled. In 2018, the Pinterest search for “women propose to men ideas” increased 336 percent year over year, according to the data. Think we can quadruple that in 2019? Let's make it happen, ladies!