Pro-Trump Host Gives Trump Unintentionally Blunt Reminder About Being A Loser

Donald Trump received a blunt reminder from an unexpected source.

The former president was being interviewed by Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday when his losses in presidential election popular votes were inadvertently brought to mind.

“Let’s talk about winning that popular vote. How would that make you feel? To win the popular vote?” Glenn, who is dating far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), asked Trump.

Trump beat 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the electoral college vote but lost the popular vote by almost 3 million. He falsely blamed his loss on voter fraud. In 2020, Trump lost the popular vote to President Joe Biden by more than 7 million. He continues to untruthfully claim the election was stolen from him.

Trump either ignored or did not understand the implication of Glenn’s question and just railed against mail-in voting, saying it “will always be dishonest.”

Trump has voted by mail on multiple occasions.

Watch from the 30:40 point here:

The four-times-indicted ex-POTUS later repeated his 2020 election lies.

“I don’t need votes. We have all the votes we need. We have to stop the cheating,” Trump told Glenn. “Because I actually think we would win the popular vote if it was. If God came down and was your vote counter where it would be honest. I think we win the popular vote. But they’ve cheated for years.”

Glenn last year sparked outrage with a rant about liberal women.

“I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people,” he said live on TV. “They’re happy. They’re joyous. They exercise. They get outside. They enjoy the outdoors. They’re proud of themselves. Liberal women tend to be some of the ugliest women I’ve ever seen.”

Greene, who confirmed her relationship with Glenn last year, meanwhile on Tuesday was caught on camera telling former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis to “fuck off” after Maitlis struck a nerve with her questions about Greene’s peddling of conspiracy theories. Watch that video here.

