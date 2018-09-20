Pro Ultrarunner Jax Mariash Explains What It’s Like to Train for the 170-Mile Grand 2 Grand Ultra

The seven-day race through the desert is self-supported, which means athletes must carry all their food and equipment on their backs.

For many runners, finishing a marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime feat. For a smaller percentage, it’s a multiple-times-in-a-lifetime accomplishment. And for an even tinier group, it’s a multiple-times-in-a-day achievement.

Members of that last category include participants in the Grand 2 Grand Ultra (G2G), an annual 170-mile ultra race (an ultra distance is anything longer than 26.2 miles) that starts at the rim of the Grand Canyon and finishes at the Grand Staircase. The 2018 edition of G2G kicks off this Sunday, September 23, and will feature six brutal stages over seven days—including a double marathon on day three—for a total ascent of 18,041 feet. Even more impressive, the race is self-supported, which means athletes must supply their own food, equipment, and bedding—and carry it with them as they tackle the course in the Utah and Arizona desert.

“Make no mistake, it’s tough,” warns a tagline on the race website. Though "tough," is a relative term, in the context of this race, it’s undeniably an understatement. Participants run through narrow canyons and atop sand dunes, and climb up rock walls. They dodge local wildlife—like snakes, scorpions, and camel spiders—while battling dehydration, hunger, blisters, and the intense chafing that comes from running that far and that long. In other words, it’s an extremely demanding race, which requires an equally extreme level of preparation—physical, mental, and otherwise—to endure.

Pro ultrarunner Jax Mariash is up for the challenge. The 38-year-old Utah-based athlete hopes to win the female division of G2G, and with her impressive resume—in 2016, she became the first woman in the world to complete the 4 Deserts race series Grand Slam Plus, an ultra-endurance marathon series held in the largest deserts on the planet—she’s a top contender. We caught up with Mariash to learn more about what drives her and how she’s been prepping for this grueling course.

Mariash, who grew up in Denver, started running at age 5 when she competed in a 5K race with her mom.

“I actually dropped her during the race and ended up getting a medal for the 8 and under age group,” Mariash tells SELF. “I feel in love with running from that day forward.” She ran cross-country and track in high school, and soon after, expanded her racing to include triathlons and duathlons (biking and running). She competed on the pro circuit for both triathlons and duathlons for nearly a decade.

But then, about 10 years ago, Mariash realized that she missed running by itself. So she pressed pause on her multi-sport lifestyle to focus exclusively on road running. She immersed herself in the local running community of her then home of Boulder, Colorado, and founded a local track club. After moving to Hood River, Oregon, and missing the camaraderie and motivation of Boulder’s tight-knit running community, she signed up for the 2013 Silver Falls 50K Ultra, a 31-mile local trail running race.

She ended up having a “really good time,” and got second place overall. “I thought, Maybe I’m good at this stuff, and that’s when my ultra career started,” Mariash says. In the time since, she’s traveled around the world, completing ultras in Antarctica, Sri Lanka, Gobi, Namibia, Chile, and elsewhere.

This past summer has been an especially busy racing season for Mariash. In August, she did the Leadville 100, a 100-mile, single-stage ultra in Colorado known for its high elevation and grueling climbs, and started the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), a 106-mile single-stage race around the highest mountain in the Alps, though she sprained her ankle at mile 2 and dropped from the race at mile 19.

Ten days before G2G, that ankle is still swollen from the sprain, but thanks to a combination of time spent in a compression boot, regular icing and elevating, physical therapy, and other treatments, she insists it’s “perfectly fine to run on.”

In addition to winning G2G, Mariash’s goal is to be one of first women to complete a self-supported stage race on every continent.

Her training for G2G involves a combination of preparing on the trail, in the gym, and at home. Oh, and wearing a 42-pound vest to work.

Mariash wakes up between 4:30 A.M. and 5 A.M. every day to squeeze in training alongside her day job (she’s the founder and owner of STOKED Roasters, a coffee brand with multiple retail shops). “Lately, I’ve sacrificed my social life a little bit,” she says. “Every day, my schedule is planned out to a T.”

