Probation reform will help prevent more murders like Zara Aleena’s

Zara Aleena was murdered in June 2022, when walking home from a night out in east London - pixel8000

More people, such as Zara Aleena, will be murdered unless dangerous criminals on probation are properly monitored, a coroner has warned.

Jordan McSweeney killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford in the early hours of June 26 2022 – nine days after he was released from prison.

Low staffing levels, poor understanding around risk assessment and a “lack of professional curiosity” within the probation service were all listed as matters of concern, coroner Nadia Persaud concluded.

She also criticised a lack of “rigour, detail and independence” in a Met police investigation into the case, saying: “During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

Ms Persaud, who oversaw Aleena’s inquest in June, has sent a copy of her report to the chief probation officer, the Justice Secretary, the commissioner of the Met, the head of Redbridge Council and the Home Secretary.

Jordan McSweeney had been released from prison nine days prior to killing Aleena - pixel8000

They must respond to the prevention of future deaths report by September 20, outlining what actions they will take to improve.

Farah Naz, Aleena’s aunt, said “her brutal murder could and should have been prevented” following the conclusion of an inquest which found failures by multiple agencies contributed to her death.

The inquest’s jury found “Zara’s death was contributed to by the failure of multiple state agencies to act in accordance to policies and procedures - to share intelligence, accurately assess risk of serious harm, (and) act and plan in response to the risk in a sufficient, timely and co-ordinated way”.

In her prevention of future deaths report, published on Friday, Ms Persaud said the probation delivery unit responsible for managing McSweeney had been “understaffed”. Staffing levels were at 61 per cent in 2022 and 58 per cent at the time of the inquest in June 2024, she said.

The coroner shared: “The inquest heard that this is a national problem and that there are other probation delivery units that have even lower levels of staffing.

“The low staffing level had an impact upon quality and depth of assessments; quality of supervision of junior staff; excessively high workloads for probation officers and senior probation officers; lack of cover during annual leave for probation officers, and poor record keeping.”

Farah Naz, Aleena's aunt believes her niece's brutal murder could have been avoided - JEFF GILBERT

Understanding around risk assessment was “poor” within the service, Ms Persaud’s report added.

“There was a lack of professional curiosity and a lack of sufficient probing into information relevant to risk,” she said.

“A restraining order had been put in place against the offender, but this was not highlighted, as it should have been. Key staff involved in assessing and managing the offender were unaware of the restraining order.”

Ms Persaud also raised concerns around a possible “societal acceptance” of stalking behaviour. At least two other members of the public were followed by McSweeney before he attacked Aleena – but this was not brought to the attention of the emergency services.

“The members of the public appear to have seen the offender and appear to be aware that he was following them,” she said.

“I am concerned that there is a societal acceptance that such conduct does not need to be reported.”

In a statement, Aleena’s aunt said her family remain “devastated by our enormous loss”.

Ms Naz added: “Zara should be alive today. Her brutal murder could and should have been prevented. It is clear from the evidence we have heard that there are significant issues of under-resourcing across the system.”