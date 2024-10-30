Probe launched into 12-year-old girl's death

The inquest into the death was held at the County Hall Haverfordwest [BBC]

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 12-year-old girl from Pembrokeshire, an inquest has heard.

Honey Fox French, from Hakin, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire died after emergency services were called to a house at 10:25 on 19 October.

The opening of the inquest at Haverfordwest was told that despite the best efforts of the paramedics, Honey was pronounced dead by paramedics at 11:50.

Assistant coroner Gareth Lewis opened and adjourned the inquest to allow for further investigation.

Coroner's officer Carrie Sheridan told the inquest the emergency services received a call regarding the welfare of a child.

She told the inquest a post-mortem examination was carried out at West Wales General Hospital where the cause of death was unknown.

Mr Lewis passed on his condolences to Honey's family.

At the time of her death, a joint statement from Pembrokeshire council and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi said Honey was "much loved" and "cherished by all who knew her".

"She was a keen performer and writer who gave generously of her humour, time and talents to support our school family and wider community – and she will be very much missed," it said.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this sad time."