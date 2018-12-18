With Christmas approaching—quickly, we might add!—there are precious few days left to
shop for gifts. Whether you don’t have time to make it to the store or you simply want to avoid the overwhelming crowds of fellow procrastinators, we’ve gathered a list of very stylish last-minute gifts from shops offering free shipping that guarantees to get your gifts under the tree before Christmas Eve with just a few clicks.
Of course, the only thing that really matters is snagging a jaw-dropping find. Below, a
Vogue-approved lineup of treasures and trinkets that are sure to impress even your most jaded friend or family member. Holiday shopping has never been so easy. Amazon For standard shipping—free for Prime members—order by December 19. For free Prime two-day shipping, order by December 22. Last day for free Prime one-day shipping is December 23 (in select areas). Procrastinators, Rejoice! These Last-Minute Gifts Are Guaranteed to Arrive in Time Photo: Courtesy of amazon.com More Photo: Courtesy of amazon.com More
For Love & Lemons Isabel earrings, $75,
Gray Malin The Deer Valley Skiers iPhone XS max case, $54,
Ugg Tasman men’s plaid slippers, $140,
Now House by Jonathan Adler chroma decanter, $58,
Jennifer Behr Perlita velvet bow barrette, $198,
Hat Attack wool beret with bee crystal, $27,
Rockland stagecoach trunk carry-on luggage, $80,
B-Low the Belt Nikki velvet belt, $128,
Divine NY marbled ring dish, set of 4, $24,
Moda Operandi Enjoy free express shipping on orders over $500 with code HOLIDAYNOW or $25 same-day shipping.
Tory Burch Olympia embroidered loafers, $348,
Tory Burch Olympia embroidered loafers, $348, shopbop.com
Salvatore Ferragamo silk tie bracelet, $180,
Salvatore Ferragamo silk tie bracelet, $180, shopbop.com
Hanky Panky Days of the Week low-rise thong, 7-pack, $218,
Hanky Panky Days of the Week low-rise thong, 7-pack, $218, shopbop.com
Herschel Supply Co. leather key chain and tile, $50,
Herschel Supply Co. leather key chain and tile, $50, eastdane.com
Tumi International carry-on suitcase, $645,
Tumi International carry-on suitcase, $645, shopbop.com
Dinosaur Designs medium river stone vase, $105,
Dinosaur Designs medium river stone vase, $105, shopbop.com
Nordstrom Order by 12:00 p.m. EST on December 21 to get your gift in time for Christmas, with free delivery by Christmas Eve on selected items.
Ugg Collection genuine shearling Bluetooth earmuffs, $95,
Ugg Collection genuine shearling Bluetooth earmuffs, $95, nordstrom.com
Areaware Goober candle, $24, [nordstrom.com] https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/areaware-goober-candle/5070568
Areware Goober candle, $24, nordstrom.com
Chloé Roy mini embroidered leather bucket bag, $1,750,
Chloé Roy mini embroidered leather bucket bag, $1,750, nordstrom.com
Oli & Carol Wally the Watermelon teething toy, $18,
Oli & Carol Wally the Watermelon teething toy, $18, nordstrom.com
The North Face Nuptse 1996 packable quilted down jacket, $249,
The North Face Nuptse 1996 packable quilted down jacket, $249, nordstrom.com
Outdoor Voices Athena crop top, $45, [nordstrom.com] https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/outdoor-voices-athena-crop-top/5150572; Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs leggings, $85,
Outdoor Voices Athena crop top, $45, nordstrom.com; Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs leggings, $85, nordstrom.com
Saks Fifth Avenue Free rush shipping on all orders through December 20 at 12:00 p.m. Use code: HOLRUSH.
Lizzie Fortunato Venice 18k gold-plated green quartz and garnet drop earrings, $195,
Lizzie Fortunato Venice 18k gold-plated green quartz and garnet drop earrings, $195, saksfifthavenue.com
Need Supply Co. Free two-day shipping and $10 next-day air on all orders.
Bookman Urban Visibility curve bicycle taillight in gray, $49,
Bookman Urban Visibility curve bicycle taillight in gray, $49, needsupply.com
The Webster Free two-day shipping on all domestic orders.
The Skateroom Cheri Samba’s J’aime la Couleur skateboards, $950m,
The Skateroom Cheri Samba's J'aime la Couleur skateboards, $950, thewebster.us
Acne Studios leather and shearling moto jacket, $1,880,
Acne Studios leather and shearling moto jacket, $1,880, thewebster.us
Diemme x The Elder Statesman psychedelic hiking boots, $500,
Diemme x The Elder Statesman psychedelic hiking boots, $500, thewebster.us
Madeworn Grateful Dead Dancing Bears sweater, $207,
Madeworn Grateful Dead Dancing Bears sweater, $207, thewebster.us