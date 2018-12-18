Procrastinators, Rejoice! These Last-Minute Gifts Are Guaranteed to Arrive in Time

Madeline Fass
The complete guide to last-minute gifts guaranteed to arrive in time for the holiday.

With Christmas approaching—quickly, we might add!—there are precious few days left to shop for gifts. Whether you don’t have time to make it to the store or you simply want to avoid the overwhelming crowds of fellow procrastinators, we’ve gathered a list of very stylish last-minute gifts from shops offering free shipping that guarantees to get your gifts under the tree before Christmas Eve with just a few clicks.

Of course, the only thing that really matters is snagging a jaw-dropping find. Below, a Vogue-approved lineup of treasures and trinkets that are sure to impress even your most jaded friend or family member. Holiday shopping has never been so easy.

Amazon
For standard shipping—free for Prime members—order by December 19. For free Prime two-day shipping, order by December 22. Last day for free Prime one-day shipping is December 23 (in select areas).

Loeffler Randall Laurel mules, $450, amazon.com
Marc Jacobs The Grunge socks, $45, amazon.com.
For Love & Lemons Isabel earrings, $75, amazon.com.
Frances Valentine Zelda bag, $245, amazon.com.
Gray Malin The Deer Valley Skiers iPhone XS max case, $54, amazon.com.
Rivet glass ball table lamp, $50, amazon.com.
Ugg Tasman men’s plaid slippers, $140, amazon.com.
Now House by Jonathan Adler chroma decanter, $58, amazon.com.
Jennifer Behr Perlita velvet bow barrette, $198, amazon.com.
Hat Attack wool beret with bee crystal, $27, amazon.com.
Rockland stagecoach trunk carry-on luggage, $80, amazon.com.
B-Low the Belt Nikki velvet belt, $128, amazon.com.
Divine NY marbled ring dish, set of 4, $24, amazon.com.
Calvin Klein Revel ankle boots, $102, amazon.com.
Diptyque Roses candle, $75, amazon.com.
Moda Operandi
Enjoy free express shipping on orders over $500 with code HOLIDAYNOW or $25 same-day shipping.

Moda Operandi Last Minute Gift Guide Websites

Vilac Kids 2-in-1 plush sheep rocking toy, $150, modoperandi.com
Burberry embroidered wool and cashmere-blend beanie, $380, modoperandi.com
Loewe rainbow striped logo scarf, $590, modoperandi.com
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato dog bed, $1,300, modoperandi.com
Live the Process set of six activewear bundle, $730, modoperandi.com
Thom Browne striped cotton-blend sweatpants, $1,390, modoperandi.com; Thom Browne striped cotton-blend sweatpants, $1,390, modoperandi.com
Stuart Weitzman Emiline leather boots, $448, modoperandi.com
Lanificio Arca silk cashmere scarf, $600, modoperandi.com
Objet-A 18k gold sapphire necklace, $2,300, modoperandi.com
Fornasetti La Notte Di Capri large scented candle, $580, modoperandi.com
Moncler Sunglasses round-frame ski goggles, $480, modoperandi.com
Kartell Kids Tip Top drawing table, $410, modoperandi.com; Kartell Kids Lou Lou Ghost crystal drawing chair, $195, modoperandi.com
Laser Pegs Mars Rocket play set, $70, modoperandi.com
Shopbop
To get your gift in time for Christmas, order by December 20 for two-day shipping. For overnight shipping, order by December 21.

Shopbob

Edie Parker oval solid clutch, $1,295, shopbop.com
Marc Jacobs rainbow socks, $45, shopbop.com
RabLabs Vida wine stones, set of 6, $100, shopbop.com
No.6 pull-on shearling booties, $390, shopbop.com
Tory Burch Olympia embroidered loafers, $348, shopbop.com
Salvatore Ferragamo silk tie bracelet, $180, shopbop.com
Hanky Panky Days of the Week low-rise thong, 7-pack, $218, shopbop.com
Herschel Supply Co. leather key chain and tile, $50, eastdane.com
Tumi International carry-on suitcase, $645, shopbop.com
Frances Valentine small bucket bag, $225, shopbop.com
Anya Hindmarch Teeth key chain, $285, shopbop.com
Dinosaur Designs medium river stone vase, $105, shopbop.com
Sorel caribou XT boots, $160, eastdane.com
Nordstrom
Order by 12:00 p.m. EST on December 21 to get your gift in time for Christmas, with free delivery by Christmas Eve on selected items.

Nordstrom Last Minute Gift Guide Websites

Jellycat Elf stuffed doll, $40, nordstrom.com
Vitajuwel Luminous ViA water bottle, $98, nordstrom.com
Ugg Collection genuine shearling Bluetooth earmuffs, $95, nordstrom.com
Gucci L.A. card case, $320, nordstrom.com
Areaware Goober candle, $24, [nordstrom.com] https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/areaware-goober-candle/5070568
Chloé Roy mini embroidered leather bucket bag, $1,750, nordstrom.com
Oli & Carol Wally the Watermelon teething toy, $18, nordstrom.com
La Mer The Mini Miracle Set, $95, nordstrom.com
Smeg ’50s retro-style four-slice toaster, $200, nordstrom.com
Asweets ball pit, $180, nordstrom.com
The North Face Nuptse 1996 packable quilted down jacket, $249, nordstrom.com
Dyson supersonic hair dryer, $399, nordstrom.com
Outdoor Voices Athena crop top, $45, [nordstrom.com] https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/outdoor-voices-athena-crop-top/5150572; Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs leggings, $85, nordstrom.com
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free rush shipping on all orders through December 20 at 12:00 p.m. Use code: HOLRUSH.

Saks Fifth Avenue Last Minute Gift Guide Websites

Chopard Happy Hearts diamond and chrysoprase pendant necklace, $3,380, saksfifthavenue.com
Roller Rabbit baby, little kid, and kid two-piece Bearry pajama set, $65, saksfifthavenue.com
Angela Caglia La Vie En Rose Face Roller, $65, saksfifthavenue.com
Minnie Rose cashmere and fox fur pom-pom slippers, $148, saksfifthavenue.com
Burberry baby boy and little boy Brogan plaid wool coat, $229, saksfifthavenue.com
Khaite Molly striped cashmere sweater, $1,460, saksfifthavenue.com
Tom Ford Boys and Girls 50-Piece Lipstick Set, $1,980, saksfifthavenue.com
Off-White Low 3.0 off-court sneakers, $645, saksfifthavenue.com
Kaloo Splash 2-in-1 easel and desk, $110, saksfifthavenue.com
Charvet solid silk knit tie, $196, saksfifthavenue.com
Thom Browne sailboat mid-calf socks, $140, saksfifthavenue.com
Lizzie Fortunato Venice 18k gold-plated green quartz and garnet drop earrings, $195, saksfifthavenue.com
MarieBelle red vintage dark chocolate ganache cake, $40, saksfifthavenue.com
Need Supply Co.
Free two-day shipping and $10 next-day air on all orders.

Need Supply Co

United Other 4-pack incense sampler, $16, needsupply.com
Yield Design 850ml glass French press in gray, $85, needsupply.com
Bookman Urban Visibility curve bicycle taillight in gray, $49, needsupply.com
Anonymous Ism Fair Isle crew socks in gray, $24, needsupply.com
Hello Beautiful classic bra in black, $75, needsupply.com; The Great Eros Sonata tie thong, $48, needsupply.com
Lauren Manoogian fringed alpaca scarf in beige, $250, needsupply.com
Not Impressed Tulipa beaded bag in faux jade, $345, needsupply.com
Clyde felt cowboy hat in cow print, $364, needsupply.com
Mari Giudicelli Jeanne metallic knot sandals, $380, needsupply.com
Stüssy Vita kiss-lock purse, $65, needsupply.com
Jason Markk 8 oz. Premium Sneaker Solution, $18, needsupply.com
Our Legacy Borrowed check scarf, $162, needsupply.com
The Webster
Free two-day shipping on all domestic orders.

The Webster

The Skateroom Cheri Samba’s J’aime la Couleur skateboards, $950m, thewebster.us
Loewe Bunny key chain, $450, thewebster.us
Acne Studios leather and shearling moto jacket, $1,880, thewebster.us
Gianvito Rossi metallic feather sandals, $498, thewebster.us
Lapima Cream Catarina sunglasses, $1,253, thewebster.us
Rimowa Classic Cabin suitcase, $1,000, thewebster.us
The New Herbal of 1543, $30, thewebster.us
Diemme x The Elder Statesman psychedelic hiking boots, $500, thewebster.us
Vetements Weekday T-shirt, $198, thewebster.us
Heimat Atlantica Iris necklace, $470, thewebster.us
The Webster Wallpaper Print placemat set, $160, thewebster.us
Madeworn Grateful Dead Dancing Bears sweater, $207, thewebster.us
Off-White Impressionism swim trunks, $440, thewebster.us
See the videos.