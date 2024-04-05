Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
April 5 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble on Friday recalled 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain Ace and Ariel pods due to defective packaging.
According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible bags manufactured between September and February.
The outer packaging can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children of the contents are ingested or exposed to the skin and eyes.
Recalled products include:
Gain Flings Original
Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent
Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent
Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent
Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi
Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense
Tide Pods Original
Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost
Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent
Tide Pods Free & Gentle
Tide Pods Oxi
Tide Pods Ultra Oxi
Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent
Tide Pods Light
Ace Pods Clean Breeze
Ace Pods Spring Meadow
Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze
Consumers should contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a replacement child-resistant bag at no charge to store the product, as well as a cabinet lock to secure laundry products.
Recalled lot codes are listed at Procter & Gamble's recall program web page. Consumers who own a bag with a recalled lot code can submit a photo of the recalled product with the lot code to be reimbursed.
There are no confirmed cases directly related to the defective products.
Procter & Gamble received four reports of children in the U.S. accessing the packets, three of which reported ingestion at the time the recalled products were sold, but it's unclear if the packets came from defective bags.