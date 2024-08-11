Producer Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Exit From Gay Drama Film A 'Nightmare'

Joaquin Phoenix’s abrupt exit from an untitled gay romance drama is being called a “nightmare” by one of the movie’s producers.

In a since-deleted Facebook post reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, Christine Vachon obliquely addressed Phoenix’s departure from the NC-17-rated project, which made news on Friday, just five days before the film was set to start shooting in Guadalajara, Mexico. According to THR, the project is no longer happening following Phoenix’s exit.

Vachon, whose Killer Films production company was tied to the movie, confirmed the reports over the weekend as she shared an article about Phoenix dropping out and wrote on Facebook, “A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare.”

Neither Phoenix nor the film’s team, which included director Todd Haynes, have revealed the “Joker” star’s reasons for leaving the project, although a source close to the movie told Variety that the actor got “cold feet.”

The outlet noted that the film, which was first brought to Haynes by Phoenix himself, would not be able to recast his role, and the failed production could lose investors as much as seven figures.

Phoenix attends the United Kingdom premiere of "Napoleon" last November. His exit from an untitled gay romance drama was called a "nightmare" by one of the movie's producers. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

In her Facebook post, Vachon also addressed criticism the movie received over casting a straight man as the lead in the queer romance set in the 1930s. Phoenix was set to star opposite “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Danny Ramirez.

“If you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ — DON’T,” she wrote.

“This was HIS project that he brought to US — and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE — know that you are making a terrible situation even worse),” she continued.

Haynes, who often explores the complicated side of gender and sexuality in his films, previously said Phoenix was deeply involved with the movie’s creation.

“We basically wrote with him as a story writer,” the director told IndieWire in an interview at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further — this will be an NC-17 film.’”

Phoenix will next appear in director Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside Lady Gaga. The film has plans for an October release.

Related...