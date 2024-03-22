Producer responsibility for blue box program

Cobden -- Whitewater Region (WWR) council got an overview last week of what upcoming legislated changes to the blue box recycling program in Ontario will mean to the township.

With the aid of a PowerPoint presentation prepared by the Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF), a partnership between the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), the City of Toronto, Stewardship Ontario (SO) and the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (formerly Waste Diversion Ontario – WDO), Environmental Services Superintendent Deanna Nicholson walked council through details of the transition, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, which will see the cost of the blue box program and its operation being shifted 100 percent to producers. Currently it is shared 50/50 with municipalities.

Ms. Nicholson waded through an ocean of regulations, stakeholder organizations, and acronyms to explain how, in the new producer responsibility model, companies that make and import products are operationally and financially responsible for disposal of waste generated from their products and packaging.

She said “a whole bunch of acts” have driven this over the years.

“Currently we’re sort of in the transition between the Waste Free Ontario Act, the Waste Diversion Act, and the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act,” she said.

Currently Stewardship Ontario is the industry funding organization that has provided 50 percent of the funding for the program. After transition the program will be funded by Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), a grouping of all producers in Ontario. They will be directed by the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA), the regulator mandated by the provine to enforce the province’s circular economy laws. The “circular economy” is a model of production and consumption which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.

In Whitewater there is a “rather short” six-month transition period, said Ms. Nicholson.

“A number of municipalities south of us started transitioning in 2023, so they will have three years,” she said. “We transition in 2025.”

After January 1, 2026, producers will be fully responsible for operating and financing the blue box program in all Ontario municipalities. They will also be responsible for communications, for replacing blue boxes, and for dealing with complaints and concerns from residents.

“The only difference for us between the transition and post-transition period will be our ability to require the PROs to pick up from industrial, commercial and institutional properties,” she said.

She said the producers are companies that supply products containing packaging, paper products and packaging-like products into the Ontario market, including grocery and other retail stores and fast-food businesses.

“It’s the big guys, the people that put 85 per cent of the material into our (recycling stream),” she said.

In a non-competitive process, eligible communities may accept a contract offer from a PRO to provide services during the transition period. Beyond 2026, in separate competitive processes, communities may submit proposals to provide services.

“We don’t own trucks and don’t have staff to undertake collection, so we will not be part of either process,” she said. “We do have our depot at the landfill that we could offer. If we offer our depot and run it, there would be a small payment to us.”

Ms. Nicholson said when the new program is fully implemented, the list of materials accepted will be harmonized across the province and not vary from municipality to municipality as it does now.

“Going forward ‘basically everything’ will be accepted, including styrofoam,” she said.

But not quite everything. The list of exclusions will still include hard or soft-cover books, flexible plastic such as cling wrap and sandwich bags; garbage, recycling, and compostable waste bags, and tissues, paper towels, and other paper sanitary products. Single-use products, such as straws, cutlery, plates and coffee cups, will be accepted if they are primarily made of paper, glass, metal or plastic. Bamboo cutlery or wooden boxes will not be accepted.

Not all sources of recyclables will be eligible for PRO-mandated collection services. PROs must provide curbside or depot blue box collection to all residences, be they single-family homes or multi-residential units. But it gets complicated for mixed-use properties, which may contain both residences, which are eligible, and business or commercial uses, which are not eligible. Non-eligible sources include not-for-profit organizations, places of worship, daycares, commercial farms, campgrounds and municipal buildings or municipal facilities such as libraries and arenas, according to the CIF document.

“Currently we extend collection to all of these,” Ms. Nicholson said. “Under this new program they will be pulled out.”

Schools will be eligible, as will be “specified” public spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and sidewalks, where blue boxes or bins must be provided. Long-term care homes will be eligible, provided they are municipally-operated or non-profit.

“Both of our long-term care homes are non-profit, so they are included,” she said.

Seamless Transition

Councillor Mark Bell asked for confirmation that residential recycling will continue as it has until now.

“So, I’ll still put my blue box out; only the truck picking it up won’t be a contract with Miller (WWR’s current waste and recycling pickup contractor) and the municipality?” he said. Ms. Nicholson replied in the affirmative.

“Residents will not see any changes during the transition period,” she said. “The transition is supposed to be seamless. Beyond 2026 producers may make changes to the program. They may decide to collect every week or every other week. Unfortunately, that will not be under our control. During the transition period, it will still be co-collected with our garbage contract.”

“So, it will be up to the PROs to set up contracts with service providers such as Millers to provide these services to each municipality, so the contractors who are providing these services now will probably still continue to be providing them?” asked Coun. Bell.

“What we understand is that the contractor providing the service now will most likely continue to be our collector during the transition period,” she said. “Beyond 2026 we can’t say for certain if it will be Miller or a different collector. The contracts will be for a large area. They will be covering a whole swath of Eastern Ontario and the north half of Eastern Ontario. So, it may be Miller or it may not, or it may be a combination.”

Councillor Chris Olmstead expressed a concern there will be more trucks on the road.

“Some trucks now pick up both waste for the landfill and recycling,” he said. “If that contractor doesn’t win the bid, we’ll have another truck to pick up the recycling. That truck cannot pick up recycling from not-for-profits etc. so now we’re adding a third truck. We are speaking out of both sides of our mouths about the carbon footprint.”

He also predicted the cost to the producers will add to inflation.

“Those big companies like Kraft and Heinz – no way will they be eating that cost in their profits,” he said.

Ms. Nicholson said that part of the intent of the program is to put the onus on producers to do a better job of making packaging recyclable.

“Or maybe the product doesn’t even need a package,” she said.

Coun. Olmstead said he agrees there has to be change.

“But I’m really concerned about the trucking piece,” he said.

Mayor Neil Nicholson echoed Coun. Olmstead’s concern.

“More trucks mean worse roads, and we pay for the roads,” he said. “There will be an impact on the taxpayer.”

It is still unclear how recycling collection from sources not deemed eligible for the PRO services will proceed. In commenting later, Ms. Nicholson told the Leader this will be a decision for council to make in the coming weeks.

“There is no regulatory requirement for the township to collect blue box material from non-eligible sources,” she said. “The question for council to answer will be, do they want to continue to coordinate this service for businesses and if so, what would be the parameters of such a program, curbside or depot? If not, it would be up to businesses to arrange for collection on their own and up the municipality to determine how to ensure that non-eligible source blue box waste doesn't end up in our landfill.

“I will be returning to council with cost information in the coming weeks once it is available and that should help inform their decision.”

Marie Zettler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader