Products sold at Walmart, Sprouts added to carrot recall linked to E. coli cases

A recall of carrot products for potential E. coli contamination has been expanded, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The agency announced on Nov. 29 that California-based 4Earth Farms was recalling multiple brands sold at different retailers in seven states out of abundance of caution after 4Earth was notified by Grimmway Farms that carrots used in its products may have been contaminated with E. coli.

All potentially-affected 4Earth Farms products have best-by dates ranging from Sept. 7 to Nov. 2 and should no longer be sold commercially, but may still be present in homes. No illnesses have been reported that are associated with this latest product recall.

More than a dozen brands of organic carrots were recalled in November for concerns about E. coli contamination. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into an E. coli outbreak in multiple states tied to the carrots after one person died and 15 were hospitalized in connection to the outbreak.

Which products were included in the most recent recall?

The recalled 4Earth Farms products were sold in Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Hampshire, Colorado and Minnesota.

The FDA announced further recalls of carrots that could potentially be contaminated with E. coli on Nov. 29, 2024

Which carrot products were previously recalled?

The recalled Grimmway Farms organic carrots came from multiple brands sold in various stores across the country. Although they are likely no longer sold in stores, they could still be found in people’s fridges.

Here's a list of the recalled organic whole carrots, which were sold between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23, and do not have best-if-used-by dates:

Here's a list of recalled cut and peeled organic baby carrots, with bag sizes and best-if-used-by dates:

Also recalled were Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites and Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrot Sticks and Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrots & Celery. Read more on those recalls here.

No new E. coli cases reported

No new illnesses have been reported in conjunction with recalled carrots. As of Nov. 29, the FDA had reported a total of 39 cases across 18 states, including one reported death and 15 hospitalizations.

What is E. coli? What are the symptoms?

Most Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria reside harmlessly in the intestines of people and animals. But some can cause mild to life-threatening gastrointestinal illnesses if consumed, the CDC says.

The types of E. coli that may cause diarrhea usually spread through food or water contaminated with feces. For instance, food handlers can spread infection when they do not use proper hand washing hygiene after using the restroom. Animals such as cattle may also spread E. coli to food and food crops.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting, according to the CDC.

The agency recommended seeking immediate medical attention if a person experiences:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



