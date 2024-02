CBC

A Whitehorse resident was confronted with the choice of finding $13,000 for an emergency dental procedure in Vancouver, or leaving an abscess untreated which she feared would "lead to death."Shalom Dawson said it was a painful discovery that the territory lacks a full-time oral surgeon, and won't pay for surgeries it doesn't consider "medical." Dawson said the abscess was likely growing for about five years, potentially the result of a congenital condition, before it "all exploded" and became pa