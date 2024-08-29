Professional sculptor makes "six figures" making sandcastles
A professional sculptor earns "six figures" a year making mansions, mermaids and hammerhead sharks - from SAND. Janel Hawking, 30, has been creating sand sculptures since January 2017 and loves making huge butterflies, sea monsters and turtles. It can take her between four and seven hours to create each sculpture - which are gone when the tide comes in. Janel, from Gulf Shore, Alabama, US, says he earns six figures and creates 40 a year. He said: “I love architecture and love the idea of all the history behind architecture.