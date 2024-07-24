Professor on Harris' campaign differing from Biden
President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election sent shockwaves throughout the country, and Vice President Kamala Harris has received lots of support from Maryland leaders despite not being officially named the party's nominee. Gov. Wes Moore fully endorsed Harris, and Maryland U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks told 11 News she expects increased turnout and momentum because of the change. John T. Willis, a professor at the University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs, doesn't think Harris' stance on many of the major issues will be that different from Biden.