Who profits off Peninsula's speed camera program?

The Canadian Press

BERLIN (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event. The former movie star and California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2 1/2 hours, he said on Thursday. Goods over the value of 430 euros ($467) that will stay in the European Union have to be