Program that aims to support seniors living at home expands in Halifax

Nova Scotia is the first jurisdiction to launch the CAPABLE pilot program in Canada. (Mark Crosby/CBC - image credit)

The Nova Scotia government is putting $4.2 million into the expansion of a program that aims to help seniors live independently longer by pairing people with a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson.

The Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, which is delivered by VON Canada, will expand into new locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality, including parts of Dartmouth, Purcells Cove and Fairview.

Barbara Adams, the minister of seniors and long-term care, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in Dartmouth.

"Not only do these changes mean seniors remain living more independently in their homes, they also improve their self-confidence, self-esteem and quality of life, and this, in turn, impacts the family members who love, care and support them as well," said Adams.

Other changes to the program will allow for new skills and exercises, improving accessibility by rearranging furniture, repairing railings and more.

Almost 100 seniors have benefited from the program since it launched last December in the Preston area. It was expanded earlier this year to peninsular Halifax and surrounding communities as well as Kings County.

Spencer Colley is a CAPABLE client. He lives with his wife in East Preston.

Spencer Colley is a CAPABLE client. He lives with his wife in East Preston, N.S. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Spencer Colley, a senior who lives with his wife in East Preston, N.S., said the program has created a safer environment at home. Among the changes was the installation of a support bar in the couple's bathtub.

"I want to stay in my home as long as I can," said Colley. "It certainly helped me in my home, along with my wife, with the changes that we made. They were only simple, but you don't know until they're done."

Colley encouraged those who want to join the program to register.

"When you get to a certain age, you sort of sit in your age and think, 'Well, this is it for me,'" he said. "That's not it for you. Get up and get active."

MORE TOP STORIES