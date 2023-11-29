New program brings fresh, local food to area schools

GUYSBOROUGH — A pilot program to bring fresh, local food to children will expand to all eight schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), effective immediately, the provincial government announced last week.

“We are excited that the Department of Agriculture has launched the provincial fresh food cart pilot project at [our] schools,” including Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy and Saint Mary’s Education Centre/Academy, said SREC Coordinator of Communications Deann Gillis in an email to The Journal on Nov. 21.

Other Strait-area schools in the program include: Dalbrae Academy, Southwest Mabou; Inverness Education Centre/Academy; Tamarac Education Centre, Port Hawkesbury; Antigonish Education Centre; Richmond Education Centre/Academy, Louisdale; and East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, Monastery.

“We have received very positive feedback from all participating schools. We recognize the importance of students having access to healthy nutritious food at school to support their learning, development and overall success.”

The pilot – first introduced jointly in April by the provincial departments of agriculture, education and early childhood development, along with Nova Scotia Health (NSH), at participating schools in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education – provides $4 per meal, fresh food cart service on Tuesdays and Thursdays to all students. The carts are, essentially, large, mobile salad bars, offering Nova Scotia-grown carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, apples and other farm fare.

According to Gillis: “The menu includes taco Tuesdays, spaghetti and loaded baked potatoes with chili (alternating on Thursday bi-weekly) where students can choose from a variety of fruits and vegetables to add to their meal. Depending on the school, parents or guardians may submit an online order, which can be taken in the morning at all eight schools.”

In the news release, Guysborough Tracadie MLA and provincial agriculture minister Greg Morrow stated: “We’re promoting local foods, and part of that is helping some of the biggest kitchens in our province find ways to get more local foods on the menu. Fresh food carts at our schools help our farmers get their local products on more plates while giving students more healthy options.”

According to its website, the provincial agriculture department already runs a classroom program designed to help students understand the farm-to-plate process. The new food-cart pilot – with no fixed termination date provided – “gives kids first-hand opportunities to learn about nutrition and understand where their food comes from,” Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan stated in the announcement.

Said Gillis in her email: “Students are enjoying trying new foods and are looking forward to food cart days.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal