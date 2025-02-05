The Program: Broken Arrow AV

CBC

U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr