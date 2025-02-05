The Program: Broken Arrow AV

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
- InStyle
Did Bianca Censori's Nude Outfit on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Break Dress Code?
It was the most talked about look of the night.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
- NY Daily News
NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was
An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...
- HuffPost
Ex-CIA Man Warns Of Quick, Scary Scenario For Americans After Trump Gaza Proposal
The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."
- Glamour
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcome Their First Child Together
“Happiness is an inside job," Bündchen shared on Instagram last week. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live.”
- HuffPost
‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
- HuffPost
Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'
Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."
- The Daily Beast
Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y
- Elle
Taylor Swift Changed Into a Sparkly, Bow-Adorned Gucci Minidress for a Grammys After-Party
Taylor Swift did have a second Grammys night look after all. Days after the ceremony, photos came out of her in a Gucci minidress at a party.
- BuzzFeed
"It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs
"They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."
- The Canadian Press
Trump announces withdrawal from UN human rights body and halt to funding for Palestinian refugees
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and will not resume funding for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees.
- FTW Outdoors
The NFL is temporarily suspending Tom Brady's broadcasting restrictions ahead of the Super Bowl
Tom Brady's massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox has faced plenty of scrutiny this past season. Not just because Brady is a novice broadcaster, but he also faced league-mandated restrictions amid his minority stake in the R
- The Hill
Congress puts hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel
Congress has placed a hold on a $1 billion arms sale package for Israel that was readied alongside President Trump welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Tuesday. Two congressional aides told The Hill on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on the arms sale package. The Wall Street Journal first reported the…
- HuffPost
Harrison Butker Is Asked What He Thinks Of 'Gays' At Super Bowl Presser
The Kansas City Chiefs kicker offered a defiant take on his sexist and homophobic comments.
- CBC
What do Americans have to say about threats of tariffs? We asked Detroiters.
This week Canada and the United States narrowly averted a trade war, with a 30-day pause on tariffs. The threats have been met with overwhelming backlash in Canada — spurring a movement to buy Canadian products and municipalities looking at procurement processes — this is what people in Detroit, right across the river from Canada, have to say.
- CBC
Mayor, province point fingers after Trump adviser singles out Edmonton's drug crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr
- The Daily Beast
Travis Kelce Welcomes President Who ‘Hates’ His Girlfriend to Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is welcoming the president to the Super Bowl with open arms—months after Donald Trump declared his hatred for Taylor Swift, the NFL star’s girlfriend. A day after Trump announced he would be the first sitting American president to attend the big game, Kelce told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that it was “a great honor.” “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of
- CBC
Trump falsely says U.S. banks aren't allowed to do business in Canada. What does he mean?
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. banks are not allowed to operate in Canada, echoing an earlier statement he'd made on his Truth Social platform — but the claim is false."American banks are not allowed to do business in Canada. Can you believe that?" he said to a room of reporters. Trump has mentioned Canada's banking sector several times recently in relation to trade tensions, suggesting that he has another bone to pick as a tariff dispute simmers between the two countries.S
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Former Predators Forward Arrested, Charged with DUI
This longtime Predators forward of over a decade was arrested and charged with DUI Saturday.