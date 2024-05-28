Program to curb gender-based violence expanding to schools across Nova Scotia

The Canadian Press
min read

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A program for youth aimed at curbing gender-based violence is expanding to dozens of schools across Nova Scotia.

The Antigonish Women's Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association says its Healthy Relationships for Youth program teaches youth about the root causes of gender-based violence.

A news release from the organization says $2.5-million in funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women will allow it to expand the program to about 80 high schools across the province.

The release says the program expansion is in line with recommendations made by the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission, which examined the April 2020 mass shooting that began with the perpetrator abusing his common-law spouse.

Kaitlin Geiger-Bardswich with Women’s Shelters Canada says educating youth about boundaries, sexuality and healthy relationships is a key but often overlooked part of ending gender-based violence.

She says that when youth are taught to understand and respect their own bodies and feelings about them, they'll be more likely to respect the bodies and boundaries of others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

