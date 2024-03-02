New programmes, more live reports: FRANCE 24 gets a fresh look

FRANCE 24 will get a complete makeover on Monday, March 4, bringing its 100 million weekly viewers more live reporting from across the globe and in-depth analysis of world events.

“More live coverage doesn’t mean speeding things up. On the contrary, it means taking the time to explain and analyse the news with our expert journalists, reporters, and correspondents,” said the channel’s director Vanessa Burggraf.

FRANCE 24’s 550 journalists based in Paris and around the world provide 24-hour news coverage in four different languages: French, English, Arabic and Spanish.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English