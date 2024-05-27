Progress is being made in Kenora housing

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

KENORA – Ontario’s westernmost city has made significant progress in affordable housing, according to its mayor and the head of the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB).

The city benefits from a recently completed 20-unit affordable housing project and a nearly completed 56-unit seniors complex, Mayor Andrew Poirier said in an interview at Kenora City Hall.

The 20-unit Matheson Street project, which includes four abodes that are barrier-free and fully accessible, opened last fall.

The Matheson complex demonstrates that “when communities in the North are empowered we can actually get housing done and build relatively quickly,” KDSB chief administrative officer Henry Wall said last October after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site.

Construction of a 56-unit seniors complex at 8th Avenue S. and 8th Street S. commenced in late 2022. In addition to independent units for seniors, the complex will include dedicated health spaces for a range of specialized services and supports.

Paul Calandra, the province’s long-term care minister, said in announcing funding for the project that it presented “an innovative way to help seniors who want to continue living at home and avoid admission into long-term care or hospital, but need support to do that.”

Construction of the complex is on track for completion this summer, Wall said last week.

Poirier said the seniors complex will give elder Kenora residents another option for independent living and free up housing for other people.

“Some of the people that are going to be going in there are also going to be selling houses, and that adds a stock of houses to the market – which helps with the other piece of our housing continuum, that people can’t find houses,” he said.

Farther north in the city, the KDSB is working with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services on a 30-unit supportive housing project behind the Kenora Armories.

“It’s been in construction for quite some time, but its substantial completion is nearing and I know the teams are preparing for programming and getting ready to start moving people in,” Wall said.

The project will “help move people from homelessness into supportive housing,” he said.

WNHAC – Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe’iyewigamig Health Access Centre – will deliver the project’s “full wrap-around supports,” he added.

The centre describes its purpose as “to foster healthy Indigenous people, families and communities through traditional and contemporary health care encompassing mind, body, heart, and spirit.”

WNHAC’s website says the supportive housing will “guide and help those in our program through their healing journey by providing safe housing.”

Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 2 Guelph, Ont., courier drivers save man walking on Highway 407 in 'incredible act of heroism'

    Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o

  • Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid

    Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh

  • Ky. Mother Faces Possible Death Penalty After Toddler's Death. Her Defense Lawyers Blame Social Media

    Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee

  • Mom Sentenced in Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Who Was Fed Mountain Dew in a Bottle, Causing Her Teeth to Rot

    Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March

  • The Fastest Declining City in the World

    We recently analyzed the fastest-declining metro areas in the world and in this article we will discuss the city that experienced the fastest drop in population between 2020 and 2024. Check out our free report on 16 Fastest Declining Metro Areas in the World. Global Population at a Glance The global population was reported to have […]

  • A cop gave Fresno man a jaywalking ticket. Then came ‘campaign of hate and revenge’

    The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.

  • Harrison Butker addresses commencement backlash; ‘a shocking level of hate’

    Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...

  • Missouri veteran facing June execution reflects on murder case, family and faith

    David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.

  • Man convicted in 2007 attack still too dangerous to be released from prison

    The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th

  • 'Serial Slingshot Shooter': Man, 81, Arrested for Allegedly Terrorizing Neighborhood for 10 Years

    Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say

  • Forced to rebuild a life at 12, a Haitian girl joins thousands seeking an escape from gang violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.

  • 'We're resilient,' principal says after shooting at Jewish girls school in Toronto

    TORONTO — Students and staff at a Toronto Jewish girls school that was the target of a shooting over the weekend are shaken but undeterred, the principal said Monday as police continue to investigate the incident. Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School said some students were apprehensive about attending classes on Monday but everyone showed up. "We are united, we're resilient, we're optimistic and we trust in God and we are not going to be deterred," Vidal said in a phone

  • Quebec police end Amber Alert after 2 missing children found safe

    The Sûreté du Québec has ended an Amber Alert that was issued after two toddlers went missing. Police said the children were found safe and sound.On Monday, police said they were abducted at around 9:30 a.m. by a man in Saint-Vallier, Que., which is located in the province's central Chaudière-Appalaches region about 40 kilometres east of Lévis, Que.EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the names and photos from this story. Now that these toddlers are no longer missing, their identities are no longer in

  • Woman seriously injured in Fairview Mall stabbing: Toronto police

    A woman&nbsp;is hospitalized&nbsp;with&nbsp;serious&nbsp;injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before&nbsp;12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect&nbsp;was apprehended&nbsp;by mall security&nbsp;prior to&nbsp;the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.

  • Man found dead near motorcycle south of Smiths Falls

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working to figure out what happened before a man was found dead near a motorcycle in a Leeds County ditch early Sunday morning.The OPP sent out a news release Monday morning about some of the blanks in their investigation.They said what they do know is they first were called after 5 a.m. Sunday to a motorcycle in a ditch off County Road 29 south of Kinch Street, about 15 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.The motorcycle was cold to the touch, police said, and th

  • Teacher testifies about being shot as attempted murder trial starts in Moncton

    A teacher testified he thought he was being pranked before being shot in the arm almost three years ago while leaving a high school basketball practice in Riverview. Christopher Leger was the fourth witness to testify in Janson Bryan Baker's trial, which began Monday in Moncton.Baker is accused of attempting to murder Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5, 2021, outside Riverview High School.It's among the 16 charges Baker faces, including attempting to rob Leger of a gym bag, and al

  • Why Did Andrea Yates Drown Her Five Children? Inside the Shocking Case 23 Years Later

    Yates, who signed a friend’s high school yearbook as “the struggling butterfly,” suffered from postpartum psychosis when she killed her children in 2001

  • 4 Inmates, Including 3 Double-Murder Suspects, Escape from Louisiana Jail

    3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter

  • Trump Proxy Alina Habba Worries Memorial Day Hangouts Will Corrupt Hush Money Jurors

    Habba suggested jurors should have been sequestered so as not to be swayed by friends with "Trump derangement syndrome."

  • Judge rejects former Tim Hortons baker's proposed class action

    A B.C. judge has rejected a years-long effort by a former Tim Hortons employee to certify a class action lawsuit, which alleged that "secret" agreements between the fast food giant and its franchisees suppressed workers' wages. Samir Latifi claimed that so called "no-poach" clauses in license agreements barred Tim Hortons franchise owners from hiring or seeking to hire each other's employees, intentionally causing economic harm to them in the process.He argued that the clauses prevented workers