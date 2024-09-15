Progressives hate Ted Cruz. But he's proven he's the right senator for Texas.

The 2024 election is the year of the "vibes" candidates, and I'm not talking about just the presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It's also happening in the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

A vibes election for Texas or America feels warm, fuzzy and hopeful, but the results could mean harmful repercussions for Texans and Americans.

In Texas, it's Ted Cruz vs. Colin Allred

Texas and U.S. flags fly over the Texas State Capitol.(Credit: Ken Herman/American-Statesman/File) (Credit: Ken Herman)

Texas is a consistently red state, despite persistent claims that it will someday turn purple or even blue. Republicans in Texas control the governor's office, both chambers of the state legislature, the judiciary and every statewide elected office from attorney general to railroad commissioner. They also hold both U.S. Senate offices and 25 of the 37 U.S. House seats.

So if there is a purple haze on the Texas horizon, it still appears deep crimson for now.

Yet, to the surprise of Texas Republicans, a recent poll indicated that Democratic Rep. Colin Allred has managed to shrink incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz's lead to only 4 points.

Allred, a former NFL linebacker, was elected to the U.S. House in 2018 representing the Dallas area.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024.

I interviewed Allred this year while still a member of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Editorial Board. He comes across as warm, pleasant and moderate. Very moderate. Major newspapers in Texas have endorsed Allred, including The Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle, the San Antonio Express-News and the Star-Telegram.

Unlike most Democrats in Congress, Allred touts his bipartisan approach and moderate views while serving in the House. To win in Texas, he must show voters that he's not in lockstep with the progressive wing of his party.

Allred certainly contrasts with Cruz, who can be seen − and who is often portrayed in Texas and the national media − as rigidly conservative.

Allred's record is awful for Texans

Allred was named by the Common Ground Committee as the most bipartisan member of the Texas congressional delegation, but he's no moderate. A closer look at Allred's record shows that he's actually a typical big-spending liberal.

Like many Democrats, Allred has no problem voting for policies that increase government spending and raise taxes. He voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which has a long-term cost estimate between $800 billion and $1.2 trillion. He also voted for the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which passed the House but died in the Senate.

Likewise, Allred supported H.R. 133, which allocated $2.3 trillion in discretionary spending and COVID-19-related subsidies. The congressman also voted yes on multiple measures that suspended or increased the debt ceiling.

Cruz, for his part, has voted for policies that cut taxes and secured military contracts for Texas-based companies.

The senator spearheaded infrastructure and transportation reform for border bridges in Texas. He negotiated the ability to ship Texas-produced liquefied natural gas to Asia.

Cruz also supports school choice, dubbing it "the civil rights issue of our time," an issue the majority of Texans support. As a mom of four children, school choice is a huge issue for me.

US Chamber of Commerce endorses Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2024.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Cruz this year. They don't endorse candidates in every race and did endorse Allred in his 2020 and 2022 House races.

In a phone interview, Neil Bradley, the U.S. Chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told me that their endorsement is due to Cruz's work as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"First, (Cruz) has been a real champion against some pretty dramatic regulatory excesses," Bradley said. "Second, his willingness to really dig in and get some important things done on a bipartisan basis that often aren't easy. You could point to the FAA bill, which we were a supporter of, and to which he deserves real credit for shepherding through."

Bradley also mentioned Cruz's work to protect cross-border trade with Mexico, an important economic factor that has run into "real problems" in recent years.

"Those are all places where he's already demonstrated and been a real champion," Bradley said.

He also said the chamber supports Cruz because of two emerging challenges, the expiration of former President Donald Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and artificial intelligence.

Texas Senate race mirrors presidential contest

Allred is a talented politician who seems like a nice guy. He has tightened Cruz's lead because he's benefited from Harris' bounce in the presidential race.

He has also positioned himself as a moderate, but, like Harris, his stances seem disingenuous. His record shows that he's too far left − at least for Texas.

Texas has one of the most powerful economies in the world, and the energy industry − which Cruz has consistently supported − is its biggest industry. People are flocking to Texas for the state's economy, a lower cost of living and a better way of life.

Despite his reputation for being one of the "most hated" politicians in Washington, Cruz consistently advocates for policies that help Texans. That's the most essential part of his job. The race should come down to that.

Nicole Russell is an opinion columnist with USA TODAY. She lives in Texas with her four kids. Sign up for her newsletter, The Right Track, and get it delivered to your inbox.

