What is Project 2025? Donald Trump's potential presidency agenda explained

A task team led by House Democrats has been established to oppose the far-right Project 2025 programme and prevent its implementation in the event that the Republican former president wins re-election.

Tuesday's announcement of The Stop Project 2025 Task Force by Democratic Representative Jared Huffman of California, is the most recent indication that outside organisations and congressional Democrats are giving Trump's campaign significant consideration, ahead of their anticipated autumn rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Democratic-led taskforce has been established at a time when organisations on and off Capitol Hill are growing more concerned about Project 2025.

But what is Project 2025 and who are the people involved?

What is Project 2025?

The conservative Heritage Foundation created the blueprint, known as Project 2025, which is one of many think-tank recommendations supporting Trump's agenda for a second presidency.

It spans more than 900 pages and includes proposals for massive tax cuts, the removal of thousands of government servants, an increase in presidential power, and the dissolution of the Department of Education and other federal institutions.

Think tanks in Washington, DC, frequently suggest policy wish lists for prospective administrations. During his presidency, Barack Obama's leftist Centre for American Progress, for instance, was referred to as his "ideas factory”.

Four pillars are outlined in the Project 2025 document: re-establish the family as the cornerstone of American society; demolish the administrative state; protect the country's boundaries and sovereignty; and protect each person's inalienable right to live in freedom.It is one of numerous policy documents for a programme commonly referred to as Agenda 47, so named because, should he win, Trump would become the 47th president of the United States.

Who are the people involved in Project 2025?

According to Heritage, Project 2025 was written by a number of former Trump appointees and incorporates suggestions from more than 100 conservative organisations.

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project is directed by Paul Dans, a former chief of staff at the office of personnel management (OPM) in the Trump administration.

The project's associate director is Spencer Chretien, a former presidential special assistant and associate director of presidential personnel.

Another associate director is Troup Hemenway, the president of personnel policy operations.

Who are some of the people involved in stopping it?

A Task Force to Stop Project 2025 has been announced by Congressman Jared Huffman of California.

Huffman said: “Project 2025 is more than an idea, it's a dystopian plot that’s already in motion to dismantle our democratic institutions, abolish checks and balances, chip away at church-state separation, and impose a far-right agenda that infringes on basic liberties and violates public will.

“We need a co-ordinated strategy to save America and stop this coup before it’s too late.”

According to Heritage, Biden's party was spreading false hope through “an unserious, error-ridden press release”.

The head of the foundation, Kevin Roberts, claimed that, “House Democrats are dedicating taxpayer dollars to launch a smear campaign against the united effort to restore self-governance to everyday Americans.

“Under the Biden administration, the federal government has been weaponised against American citizens, our border invaded, and our institutions captured by woke ideology.”

President and CEO of Democracy Forward Skye Perryman said: “Project 2025 is one of the most profound threats the American people face today.

“From attacking reproductive rights and workplace safety laws, to allowing more discrimination, pollution and price gouging, the far-right interests behind Project 2025 are preparing to go to incredible lengths to implement a dangerous and deeply unpopular agenda.”