Project to add gas station, other retail to I-95 liquor stores in Hampton moving forward
Project to add gas station, other retail to I-95 liquor stores in Hampton moving forward
Project to add gas station, other retail to I-95 liquor stores in Hampton moving forward
The Duke of York's 'close confidant' is said to pose a risk to the UK
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has revealed who he believes is destined to lead the Republicans into the next election in 2028. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the Utah senator said he believes vice-president-elect JD Vance will take over the mantle from President-elect Donald Trump. “If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028 I think it’d be JD, Vance,” Romney said. “He’s smart, well-spoken, part of the MAGA movement.”
The comedian reminded the audience that Donald Trump is "not playing" while he talked about the billionaire working with the president-elect.
“i would be genuinely embarrassed to admit this,” one person tweeted in response to Kylie’s comments.
"Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump
We gotta do better in 2025, my fellow Americans.
Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.
There's no easy solution.
The following contains spoilers from the Dec. 13 series finale of CBS’ Blue Bloods, now streaming on Paramount+. TVLine readers have thus far given the Blue Bloods series finale a very impressive average grade of “A-.” But if there is one bone that some have to pick with the ending, it has to do with …
TORONTO — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the upcoming fall economic statement on Monday will remove the cap that currently restricts Canadian pension funds from owning more than 30 per cent of the voting shares of a Canadian entity.
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
A group of the world's leading biologists have called for an immediate halt on a technology you've probably never even heard of — but is so dangerous that it could devastate life itself on this planet. In a nearly three-hundred page technical report published this month, the scientists describe the horrifyingly existential risks posed by what's known as mirror life: synthetic organisms whose DNA structures are a mirror image to that of all natural organisms. Mirror lifeforms are probably a few d
Let the gloating begin.
Amid the apparent unfolding failure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-part documentary about polo, sources have told the Daily Mail that Netflix executives are “exhausted” from working with Markle, and her future at the streaming giant now rests on her “make or break” cookery show, which still has no premiere date. The Daily Beast has reported that the Sussexes—once heralded as Netflix’s golden duo who promised “content that informs but also gives hope” through a “truthful and relatable l
"I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did," the man wrote on Reddit
"People celebrating this — this is a sickness, honestly. ... Up next, the other big news out of New York: Daniel Penny. A lot of people think he's a hero."
CFB SUFFIELD, ALBERTA — A sprawling military training base more than twice the size of New York City in southeastern Alberta appears to be a shadow of its former self while its future use remains up in the air.
The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.
The Bruins have claimed this forward off waivers.