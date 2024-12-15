Project to add gas station, other retail to I-95 liquor stores in Hampton moving forward

The Daily Beast

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has revealed who he believes is destined to lead the Republicans into the next election in 2028. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the Utah senator said he believes vice-president-elect JD Vance will take over the mantle from President-elect Donald Trump. “If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028 I think it’d be JD, Vance,” Romney said. “He’s smart, well-spoken, part of the MAGA movement.”