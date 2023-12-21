Project CommUNITY: Free health clinic in Central Florida helping patients without insurance
When Cora Dibert went for a routine blood test in October, the toddler brought along her favorite new snack: a squeeze pouch of WanaBana cinnamon-flavored apple puree. “She sucked them dry,” recalls her 26-year-old mother, Morgan Shurtleff, of Elgin, Oklahoma. Within a week, the family got an alarming call. The test showed that the 1-year-old had lead poisoning, with nearly four times as much lead as the level that raises concern. Only later did Shurtleff learn that that the fruit puree Cora’s g
A new strain called JN.1 is spreading in the U.S. Here's what to know.
Symptoms may not appear until weeks after being exposed.
Alberta's ethics commissioner has ended an investigation into the revocation of Dr. Deena Hinshaw's job offer with an Indigenous health team at Alberta Health Services this summer. CBC News has obtained a letter from Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announcing that she is ending her investigation.The letter, sent to LaGrange on Dec. 18, specifies that the subject of the investigation was Dr. John Cowell, the former administrator of AHS.In a phone interv
These are some of the most painful stories I've ever had to read, but it feels like essential information.
An expert says there are still health protocols Canadians should follow to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The twins were both sick in the days prior to their deaths and kept home from school as a result, police said
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS), her sister says. A year ago, the Canadian star revealed she had been diagnosed with the incurable condition which causes muscle stiffness and spasms. After cancelling tour dates she gave fans an emotional update, saying she was suffering spasms that affected "every aspect" of her life, causing difficulty when she walked and stopping her using her vocal cords properly.
Plant-based diets have amazing health benefits, including preventing diabetes and weight gain, but may only work if they are healthy, a new study says.
Ukrainian intelligence says "mouse fever" carried by rodents is running rampant among Russian soldiers.
Multiple studies have already associated PFAS with higher rates of cancers, including kidney, prostate and breast cancer.
With the continuing spread of COVID-19 and RSV, your immune system needs all the help it can get.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican district attorney has appealed a court ruling that determined that an 1849 Wisconsin law does not ban abortions, a decision that cleared the way for abortions to resume in the state. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski on Tuesday appealed the ruling from a Dane County judge that said there is no state ban on abortions. The appeal was expected and the case is likely to ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Urmanski asked that the appe
OTTAWA — As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians. The survey shows that when asked to name their top two health-care priorities, only 18 per cent of those surveyed said the government should prioritize creating a new, universal, single-payer drug plan. More funding toward surgical wait times, building more long-term care homes and expanding mental-health s
Many families are coming together this holiday season for the first time in a long time. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares these tips on how to protect your loved ones from getting Covid-19.
One of the lesser-known benefits of getting your steps in or putting in enough time at the gym is that exercise can also lower your cholesterol.
New Brunswick reported two more deaths from COVID-19, a week-over-week jump in hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks because of the virus, and an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations Tuesday.The two people who died were aged 45 to 64 and 65 or older, the Respiratory Watch report shows.Their deaths, which occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, raise the pandemic death toll to at least 972. Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted.Green Party health critic Megan Mitton is call
These simple, research-backed habits for living longer are available to all, not just the wealthy. Weight-lifting and vitamin D are key.
The Quaker Oats Company recalled several granola bars and cereals over a potential risk of contamination with Salmonella.
Less than half of U.S. adults say they have gotten the annual flu shot this year, and even less received the most recent COVID-19 booster shot, according to a survey released Wednesday. The Gallup poll found that 47 percent of adults said they got the flu shot, and 29 percent received the newest COVID-19 booster.…