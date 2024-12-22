Project to reduce repeated child disappearances

A project aimed at breaking the pattern which leads to young people going missing has been successful in more than 400 cases.

Operation Satin uses specialist early intervention workers from the Northamptonshire Police and Fire and Crime commissioner (PFCC) to support young people.

It focuses on those who have gone missing less than three times and as soon as they return they are met by specialists who try to understand the reasons why they run away.

Northamptonshire PFCC Danielle Stone said: "Young people deserve the best start in life and this project is a splendid example of what we can achieve, as well as reducing demand on police officers."

During the first 12 months of Operation Satin, 475 young people from across the county have been referred.

Of those referrals, 415 young people have not gone missing again, the PFCC said.

'Dramatic decrease'

Augusta Ryan, senior early intervention practitioner, said: "We listen and keep the voice of the child at the forefront of our interventions by offering support."

Early intervention workers support people in need by managing emotions, mental health, behavioural problems and give guidance on healthy relationships and online safety.

Parents or carers are also supported to improve home situations and strengthen relationships.

People that have relied on Operation Satin have reported positive feedback, saying they felt listened to and supported.

Det Insp Adrian Sharpe leads Northamptonshire Police's missing persons investigation unit.

He said the project had created a "dramatic decrease" in the number of children going repeatedly missing and therefore the number of police hours spent searching for missing people.

