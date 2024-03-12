Project transforming neighbourhoods is extended

Hull City Council's Love Your Neighbourhood project has proven a huge success during its trial year

Hull City Council is rolling out its neighbourhood clean-up programme.

Love Your Neighbourhood aims to make the city’s streets cleaner and greener.

It was launched in 2023 as part of a pilot and more than 260 streets have been visited.

Councillor Julia Conner, portfolio holder for environment, said residents have been happy with the results during the trial year.

The project has now moved to the Avenues ward, with clean-up activity running until Sunday, 17 March.

A team of dedicated street-cleansing staff tackle neighbourhoods, working over a two-week period in each area they visit.

Improvement work has included litter bin repairs, graffiti removal, fly-tipping clearance, grass-verge edging, grass cutting, shrub-bed maintenance, leaf removal and gully cleaning.

Streets being transformed

The streets being transformed in the Avenues include:

Ella Street

Victoria Avenue

Park Avenue

Westbourne Avenue

Marlborough Avenue

Richmond Street

Salisbury Street

Park Lane

Cave Street

Hudson Gardens

Park Road

Hinderwell Street

Duesberry Street

The council said residents should see a “noticeable difference in the look and feel of the neighbourhood”.

Doug Sharp, head of street cleansing and waste management at Hull City Council, said: “Our neighbourhoods are at the heart of our city, and a clean and well-maintained environment is essential for the well-being of our residents.

“During the trial period, we witnessed a remarkable transformation in the cleanliness of the neighbourhoods our teams tackled, with litter reduction, graffiti removal and improved waste management being just some of the positive outcomes.”

Love Your Neighbourhood is now being extended “to all areas” of the city.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More news from Hull and the East Riding

Story continues

Related internet links