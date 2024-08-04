A project two decades in the making: Platte River Bridge Trail officially opens to the public Saturday
Dozens of people and a few biking groups came out to celebrate the ribbon cutting.
Dozens of people and a few biking groups came out to celebrate the ribbon cutting.
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
Presidential historian Allan Lichtman joins CNN’s Phil Mattingly to explain which party he believes will win the 2024 presidential race.
The six-time gold medalist isn't holding back this Olympics. Like, at all.
The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Vice President Harris’s campaign hit Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who former President Trump picked to be his running mate last month, with a fiery Happy Birthday message online. “At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards,…
Correspondent Ronny Chieng shows how the former president isn't the genius he claims to be.
Former President Trump vowed to “unleash hell” at his rally Saturday in Atlanta, targeting his new opponent, Vice President Harris, just days after thousands rallied for her in Georgia. “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL,” began Trump’s campaign email sent Friday afternoon. “At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true.” His running mate,…
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
The likely Democratic nominee immediately corrected herself but that didn't stop the enthusiastic response.
A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday - a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump - following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees. Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after a court in Washington ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he had falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. The bankruptcy filing automatically stopped lawsuits from proceeding against Giuliani and stopped the election workers from trying to collect on their judgment.
Donald Trump's niece pulled no punches with a blistering critique of her relative.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
Victoria and David Beckham have been friends with Tom Cruise for many years – and he's picked up a few wellness habits from the couple
The Rhode founder is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
The former president and the Secretary of State-turned-Democratic presidential candidate still carry significant sway within the party
Here's what the leaderboard looks like in golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics after Round 3 Saturday at Le Golf National:
Prince Harry and King Charles III relationship has completely collapsed over Harry’s belief that his father is denying him automatic police protection in the U.K.A source close to Harry said the two are no longer speaking by phone and laid the blame for the “unbelievable situation” around Harry being denied automatic police security in the U.K. despite a “very real threat” firmly at the feet of the king, adding, “If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”However, official sources at Buck