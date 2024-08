Projectiles did not impact US base in Syria, US officials say

CAIRO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Projectiles launched in the direction of a U.S. airbase in a gas field in Syria's Deir al-Zor province did not hit the facility, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a security source told Reuters that Iran-backed militia targeted the base with six shells, all of which fell in the vicinity of the U.S. base, adding that the U.S.-led coalition responded to the attack with artillery.

The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the projectiles did not hit the base and there were no injuries. The official cited initial reports that can change.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel Al Mayadeen said U.S. warplanes were flying intensely in the skies of Deir al-Zor countryside following the attack.

ConocoPhillips said it was aware of reports of damage to a U.S. and coalition base in eastern Syria bearing the name Conoco, but its assets in Syria were divested in the early 2000s.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said eight U.S. service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria last week.

