Projector, mobile billboards target Trump at RNC: 'Our main objective is to mobilize voters'

Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It