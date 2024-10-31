Prolific shoplifter banned from wearing wigs

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from wearing wigs after numerous attempts to disguise herself while committing thefts, police said.

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester city centre.

The 33-year-old had been banned by the City Safe Scheme from entering any member shops but had repeatedly ignored the sanction.

When challenged by staff or security officers, Roberts had reportedly become abusive and run off with stolen items.

Hannah Roberts has been banned from Gloucester city centre (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

In an effort to get around the ban, she had also taken to wearing a variety of wigs to disguise herself.

However, a distinctive tattoo on her neck meant that staff were able to easily recognise her.

Now JPs at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court have handed her a criminal behaviour order which bans her from entering the city centre as well as any shops participating in the Gloucester City Safe scheme.

Roberts, of Nettleton Road, Gloucester, is also prohibited from wearing a wig or hairpiece designed to change her appearance when entering any retail premises.

Police Constable Andy Plant, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Our retail industry is suffering because of these persistent shoplifters.

“Roberts has been the top shoplifting offender in the last few months, and we now have another tool to deal with her in the shape of this criminal behaviour order.

“We will continue to support our businesses in the city and its surrounds by targeting shoplifters and obtaining further orders at court where possible.”