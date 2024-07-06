Prolonged heat baking B.C. poses elevated risk to health

A California heat dome has begun sending some scorching weather north, infiltrating the South Coast of B.C. through the weekend and into next week. The long duration prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue heat warnings across the province.

The heat has already given Canada a new high temperature for 2024. Lytton reached 37.9°C on Friday, hot enough to make it Canada's new hot spot so far this year.

As with any prolonged heat event, there are health risks associated for those in vulnerable populations who may be more susceptible to the warmer conditions. There is also an increased risk of fire danger as the scorching temperatures will contribute to drought conditions across the region.

B.C. heat wave Sunday

From a below-seasonal start to summer to feeling the heat

Parts of B.C.'s South Coast started feeling the heat on Friday, reaching between the mid-20s to the lower 30s across the region.

Across the southern Interior, temperatures will reach the low- to mid-30s throughout the weekend before climbing to the mid-to-upper 30s early next week.

B.C. Heat Alerts Saturday July 6

Osoyoos, in particular, could approach close to 40°C next week for the first time since 2016.

It is likely that B.C.'s Interior will see Canada's first 40°C day and the warmest temperature of the year. Tuesday, especially, will be a hot day across the province, with temperatures forecast to be 5-10 degrees warmer than normal.

B.C. temp contrast Tuesday

While the duration of the heat event is uncertain, there is high certainty that the hottest days will be felt across the province late weekend and early next week. There will likely be little relief from the heat as no precipitation is forecast to help ease the scorching temperatures across the province.

Heat safety

In prolonged heat events such as this, it is crucial to remember to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and check in on those who are at the highest risk of developing heat-related illnesses.

Heat Stroke and Exhaustion Symptoms

On average, five million people die around the world each year due to extreme heat events. There has also been proof that stress from the extreme heat can cause damage to your brain, liver, and gut functions.

The Canadian Red Cross also recommends taking frequent breaks while working outside, wearing a hat while outdoors, and avoiding drinking caffeine and alcohol as they can cause dehydration.

Explainer: extreme heat safety tips

