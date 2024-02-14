'Prolonged Winter Storm' Begins for Newfoundland
Snow blanketed parts of Newfoundland on Wednesday, February 14, as Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning.
This footage by Colin Lane shows snowy conditions in St John’s.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of Newfoundland, forecasting winds of 80 km/h (50 mph) and “blizzard-like conditions”.
Schools and other public services were closed on Wednesday due to the stormy conditions, according to CBC. Credit: Colin Lane via Storyful