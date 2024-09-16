Promenade to shut until 2026 for sea defence work

The next phase of work on a coastal defence scheme will see a stretch of promenade closed until summer 2026.

The area off Southsea Common between Blue Reef Aquarium and the Hovertravel terminal in Hampshire will shut from 21 October.

The closure comes in the day after Portsmouth's Great South Run.

Traffic will be diverted along Clarence Parade and a new temporary tarmac footpath will be created across the seafront common.

The promenade closure will not cut access to the Naval War Memorial.

Coastal defences around Southsea Castle have been completed and the area was reopened to the public in May.

The £180m Southsea Coastal Scheme, includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8 mile) stretch of coastline.

As one of the UK's lowest lying cities, Portsmouth is particularly vulnerable to flooding as sea levels rise.

The six-phase project, which started in September 2020 to reduce the risk of severe flooding, is due to be completed in 2028.

