‘Promising’: Can a Moncton, N.B. project help Muskoka reduce salt levels in its watershed?

In its latest report card, the Muskoka Watershed Council concluded that local lakes are becoming saltier, threatening aquatic life. However, one city in New Brunswick may have found an efficient way to reduce salt levels in water bodies there. Could the system work in Muskoka, too?

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MONCTON, N. B.?

Snow dumps contain salt, gravel, and hydrocarbons from oil and gas. As they melt, runoff can carry these elements into water bodies, threatening a watershed’s health.

In 2015, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) and the City of Moncton strategically constructed a wetland between one of the city’s biggest snow dumps and Jhonathan Creek, a local watercourse, to absorb most contaminants before the water flows into the creek.

“The city brought to our attention that they had just recently cleared an area for snow stockpiling — there was potential to create a wetland to help intercept that spring meltwater with some excess nutrients or contaminants,” said Adam Campbell, DUC’s head of Atlantic conservation programs, in an interview with the Forester.

“The water flowed from the snow pile down a ditch and quickly reached this adjacent freshwater watercourse. It doesn’t take much salt to change a watercourse and affect plants and fish that live within that system. We were hoping to slow the release of the salt levels down into that adjacent brook and potentially even reduce them altogether.”

On March 5, DUC released the results after monitoring the project and collecting data since 2015. When comparing water samples from the wetland’s inlet and outlet, the results showed a reduction in chloride levels between 66 and 93 per cent.

“We saw some pretty good results. Once the vegetation was established, we started seeing those nutrient and chloride levels reductions,” said Campbell. “The real trick was going from an open water system to a vegetative one.”

Although Campbell noted that the project is located in a coastal city and finding salt-resistant plants was easy, he added that there may be alternatives.

“We used a hybrid cattail that’s able to cope with pretty high salt levels and tolerates that kind of coastal areas quite well — that’s the primary wetland plant that establishes itself in the upper reaches of the constructed wetland … however, there are other salt-tolerant plants that exist in other regions. This cattail may not exist where you are. But cattails, in general, are fairly tolerant of different kinds of water regimes,” he said.

IS THIS POSSIBLE IN MUSKOKA?

The latest Muskoka Watershed Council report card shows that 70 per cent of local lakes exceed their natural salt levels, and 24 per cent have chloride levels that threaten aquatic life. Finding alternatives to reduce these levels is crucial to keeping the watershed healthy.

Dr. Neil Hutchinson, the director of Muskoka Watershed Council, has studied the road salt issue in Muskoka for the past two years and said this is a “promising” project.

“The conclusions presented appear promising, and the technical report on the sampling results warrants a detailed review of the methods and interpretation to see how they could be applied in Muskoka.”

He cautions, however, that a wetlands’ long-term effectiveness can only be assured with detailed investigation.

“For example, Jevins Lake, just outside of Gravenhurst, has the highest road salt levels recorded among Muskoka’s lakes. Salt-enriched runoff flows into the lake through an extensive natural cattail wetland, which, although it may have reduced loadings, has not prevented the extreme enrichment of the lake,” Hutchison stated.

He added that the MWC intends to follow up on Moncton’s “encouraging” results to investigate possible local solutions.

Julian Orlando Chaves, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester