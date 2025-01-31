Teen skating phenoms, ex-world champions among victims of Washington air crash

By Rich McKay, Hannah Lang and Joseph Ax

(Reuters) -World champion figure skaters, a pilot planning his wedding and teenaged skaters seen as the "future of the sport" were among the 67 victims of the deadly midair collision between a commercial jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington.

All 64 people aboard the American Eagle flight that took off from Wichita, Kansas, including 60 passengers and four crew members, and all three soldiers aboard the helicopter were killed when the two aircraft slammed into each other on Wednesday night, causing a fiery explosion.

Here is what we know about some of the victims:

ADVERTISEMENT

SPENCER LANE AND JINNA HAN

In 2022, Spencer watched Nathan Chen, the superstar American figure skater, win a gold medal at the Olympics and decided he wanted to take up skating too, his father, Douglas Lane, told WPRI in Rhode Island.

Three years later, the 16-year-old had proven to be a prodigy, qualifying for an elite national training camp in Wichita reserved for young athletes that his skating club's executive director, Doug Zeghibe, described as "the future of the sport."

"He just loved it," Spencer's father said. "There wasn't anyone pushing him. He was just somebody who loved it and had natural talent but also just worked every day."

"He was all-in on figure skating," Douglas Lane said.

Shortly before taking off, Spencer posted a photo of the wing of the plane on Instagram, according to media reports. In another post, he said qualifying for the camp had been a longtime goal and that the training was an "amazing experience."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jinna, 13, had also qualified for the camp, which followed last week's U.S. national figure skating championship in Kansas.

Both Spencer and Jinna trained almost every day at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, according to Zeghibe, the club's director. The Lane family lived in Rhode Island, and the Han family lived in the Boston area.

Jinna was a "wonderful kid," Zeghibe said.

"Wonderful parents, great athlete, great competitor, loved by all," he told reporters.

Spencer's mother, Christine, and Jinna's mother, Jin, were also on the plane. Both were "role model parents" who made a lot of sacrifices to help their children excel in the sport, Zeghibe said.

THE LIVINGSTON FAMILY

Everly and Alydia Livingston - aged 14 and 11, respectively, and known on social media as the "Ice Skating Sisters" - were among those killed in the crash, according to the Kansas City Star newspaper. Their parents, Peter and Donna, were also on the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alydia was the youngest of the several skaters on the flight and "was known for her vivacious personality and strong desire to improve on the ice" according to a tribute posted on the Facebook page of The Skating Lesson, a forum aimed at educating athletes and fans about the skating community.

Everly "was shy and reserved compared to her sister, yet came alive on the ice - becoming a sectional champion at the intermediate and juvenile levels," according to The Skating Lesson post.

The family lived in Ashburn, Virginia, and was among the many skaters on the plane attending the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita last week.

ASRA HUSSAIN RAZA

Raza, 26, sent a text to her husband, Hamaad, from the doomed flight as they approached Washington, saying she would land in about 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamaad Raza, 25, who was waiting at the airport for her arrival, never received another message, his father, Hashim Raza, told Reuters.

"Asra was everything to us," Hashim Raza, holding back tears with a quavering voice, said in a telephone interview as he traveled from Missouri to Washington to meet his son. "And now my son is a widower at 25. What do I say to him? They planned to have children, they were so much looking forward to that."

The couple met at Indiana University Bloomington, where she studied corporate finance and was a straight-A student.

Hashim Raza said when his son first met Asra, he declared, "I'm going to marry her."

Asra Hussain Raza later earned her master's degree in public health from Columbia University and got a job with a consulting group in Washington, with the ultimate goal of working for the government to improve public health, her father-in-law said.

"All she wanted to do was help people, and DC, she thought, was the place to achieve her goals," Raza said. "And she was such a great cook - Indian, Italian, Chinese food. I told her to open a restaurant."

She traveled to Wichita about once or twice a month to help turn around a hospital, he said.

"She was an extremely caring person," he said. "She'd call just to say, 'I love you.'"

YEVGENIA SHISHKOVA AND VADIM NAUMOV

Russian-born Shishkova and Naumov, who were married, won the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994 and had coached at the Skating Club of Boston since 2017.

"They were talented and beautiful people," said Ludmila Velikova in St. Petersburg, where she trained both skaters when they were children. "Zhenya (Shishkova) trained with me from the age of 11 and Vladik (Naumov) from age 14. They were like my own children."

The couple's son, Maxim, also a skater, finished in fourth place in the men's free skate at the U.S. national championships last week. He left Wichita after the competition and was not on Wednesday's plane.

Zeghibe described Vadim Naumov as an "old-school" coach who applied the strict "Russian method" to his students.

"You could not see Genia without breaking into a smile," he said, using a nickname for Shishkova.

SAM LILLEY, IAN EPSTEIN, JONATHON CAMPOS, DANASIA ELDER

Lilley, 28, was one of two pilots on the plane, serving as the first officer, his father, Timothy Lilley, said in a Facebook post.

"I was so proud when Sam became a pilot," wrote Lilley, himself a pilot, who was in New York at the time of the crash. "Now it hurts so bad I can't even cry myself to sleep."

Sam Lilley was engaged to be married later this year, his father said. The Lilley family has ties to Savannah, Georgia, reported FOX 5 Atlanta.

"This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life," Timothy Lilley told the television station.

Flight attendant Epstein was an outgoing person who loved his job, his ex-wife, Debi Epstein, told the Charlotte Observer.

"He made flying fun for the passengers on the plane so they didn't get scared," she said. "He was always the jokester and just doing the announcements with the twist."

Ian Epstein had two daughters, including one who is getting married in eight weeks, Debi Epstein told the newspaper.

Campos was the captain of the plane, and Elder was the second flight attendant, according to media reports.

WENDY SHAFFER

Shaffer, who lived in Charlotte, devoted her life to her family, including her two small children, ages 1 and 3, friends said on Thursday.

Bill Melugin, a Fox News correspondent and a friend of the family, confirmed her death and posted a statement from Shaffer's husband, Nate, in an X post.

"Wendy was not just beautiful on the outside, but was a truly amazing woman through and through," Nate Shaffer said. "She was the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for. Her love, kindness, and strength touched everyone she met."

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her family described her as a "radiant soul."

"Wendy was the heart of her family — a loving partner to her husband and a nurturing, joyful mother to her children," the fundraiser's organizers wrote. "Her boys were her greatest pride and joy, and she dreamed of watching them grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become."

RYAN O'HARA

Ryan O'Hara was one of three soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter, a U.S. official confirmed.

O'Hara attended Parkview High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where he had been a member of the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or ROTC, a program that trains high school students for military service.

In a Facebook post that was later removed, the ROTC wrote, "Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team," according to local media reports. O'Hara had a wife and 1-year-old son, the post said.

INNA VOLYANSKAYA

Russian-born Volyanskaya, a skating coach in the Washington area, was on board the plane, according to a post on X from U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam and a report from the Russian news agency TASS.

Volyanskaya competed as a pairs skater for the Soviet Union in the 1980s. She coached young skaters at the Washington Figure Skating Club, according to the club's website.

In a statement on Thursday, the club did not confirm whether any member or coach was on the flight but said it was "devastated" by news of the crash.

"More information will be posted when appropriate," the club said.

(Reporting by Rich McKay, Hannah Lang and Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali, Amy Tennery and Brad Brooks; Editing by Frank McGurty, Nick Zieminski, Nia Williams and Diane Craft)