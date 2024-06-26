Promoting 'Daddio,' Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn talk joy in making movies, studios making artistic decisions

Sean Penn says he hadn’t felt joy making a movie in 15 years. That is until his neighbor, Dakota Johnson, knocked on his door with a script and an invitation to be her co-star. “I felt like you would feel getting your first movie,” Penn recalled of his initial response to reading “Daddio," which hits theaters Friday. But the film that re-enchanted Penn with the art of making movies is by no means a typical Hollywood flick. Instead, “Daddio” is an austere portrait of an ephemeral, serendipitous human connection.